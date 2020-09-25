SEC football is upon us, and with that comes No. 4 Georgia’s first contest of the 2020 season — a road matchup against Arkansas at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network. Here are three storylines to watch for heading into the game:
Answering the quarterback quandary
Who takes the field first at quarterback for the Bulldogs has been a leading topic of conversation throughout this offseason. With one day remaining before Georgia’s season opener, the frontrunners are redshirt sophomore JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis.
Following Jamie Newman’s decision to opt out of this season due to coronavirus-related health concerns, all indications were that Daniels would be the Sept. 26 starter. But with Daniels’ health still in question due to an ACL injury with Southern California last season and Mathis’ increased role during practice as of late with the first-team offense, the question at quarterback remains.
First look at Todd Monken’s offense
Georgia finished with a 12-2 record last season, good for second-best in the SEC behind undefeated national champion LSU. While the Bulldogs’ offensive struggles weren’t enough to keep them from earning a third-straight SEC East title, head coach Kirby Smart didn’t hesitate to part ways with then-offensive coordinator James Coley.
Todd Monken is now responsible for igniting the offense. He spent the previous two years in the NFL as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Warren Ericson both expressed their excitement when talking about the offense's potential earlier this week, but it’ll take more than lip service to reach the lofty expectations set by Georgia fans.
New tandem at running back
Two different running backs have shared the backfield in every season of the Smart era at Georgia. It was Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2016 and 2017, D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield in 2018 and then Swift with Brian Herrien in 2019. Now, the onus falls on junior James Cook and redshirt sophomore Zamir White.
A tandem that entered during the 2018 recruiting class, Cook and White have patiently waited for their opportunity to provide consistent, meaningful snaps for the Bulldogs. White is likely to serve as Georgia’s power back, earning most of his production on the ground running in between the tackles. Cook’s skillset enables the possibility for Monken to use him more in space, whether that’s running sideline to sideline or as a receiving threat from anywhere on the field. While Georgia’s success hinges mostly on the quarterback position, how White and Cook fare in their first game as feature running backs will go a long way in determining Georgia’s versatility within its offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.