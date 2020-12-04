No. 8 Georgia will host Vanderbilt in Athens Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. Here are three things to know before the game:
Consistency on offense
Georgia played two very different games the last two weeks against Mississippi State and South Carolina. Those two games were also, notably, quarterback JT Daniels’ first two starts for the Bulldogs.
Against Mississippi State, Georgia ran the ball for a total of eight yards, but not for a lack of trying. The Bulldogs distributed 18 carries between Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh but received a combined 1.8 yards-per-carry.
In his first start, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns, both of which are season bests for the Bulldogs.
The run game was the focal point of Georgia’s offense last week in South Carolina. The Bulldogs totaled 332 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, a season high for rushing output.
Georgia didn’t rely on Daniels in last week’s 45-16 win over the Gamecocks like it did in its seven-point win over Mississippi State.
Vanderbilt’s defense has been nearly as bad as its offense through eight games this season. Georgia is likely to have its way on offense against a porous Commodore defense that surrenders an average of 37 points per game.
Georgia’s can take the next step with quarterback JT Daniels by combining the last two weeks into one effective outing.
James Cook’s involvement
Cook ran for a season-high 104 yards against South Carolina while also adding his first two rushing touchdowns of the season. He is Georgia’s second-leading rusher this season with 259 yards, behind only Zamir White’s 614.
The versatile running back has been effective in the passing game as well. Cook is fourth in receiving yards for the Bulldogs with 15 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown. He paced Georgia’s wideouts against Alabama with four catches for 101 yards and that lone score.
Cook’s best rushing and receiving games came in vastly different outings. His rushing output against South Carolina was a considerable contribution to the 29-point Georgia victory, but Cook’s 101 receiving yards could not save the Bulldogs from its 17-point loss to the Crimson Tide.
Cook has been most effective as a change-of-pace back complementing Zamir White’s power running style. Coming off one of his best statistical games of the year, his early usage in Saturday’s matchup with Vanderbilt could provide a hint into his role in a bowl game, and potentially next season.
Motivation
As with any team who ended in the bust category on a ‘title or bust’ season, Georgia is left to finish out the 2020 season without SEC championship aspirations. Motivation is always something to watch with a team in this situation.
Georgia faced a similar situation in the 2018 Sugar Bowl where it lost to Texas 28-21. The Bulldogs felt they were snubbed from the final College Football Playoff list. This year, however, head coach Kirby Smart does not believe a lack of motivation will derail the end to Georgia’s season.
“I do not know if anybody really understands the college football environment this year,” Smart said following Georgia’s win over South Carolina. “It is so different, 2020 has been so different in terms of motivation and what these kids go through. They sacrificed a lot to have this season.”
