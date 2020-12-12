No. 9 Georgia travels to Columbia, Missouri, to play No. 25 Missouri Saturday at noon EST. Here are three things to know before the game:
No. 9 vs. No. 25
Missouri squeezed into the College Football Playoff top 25 on Dec. 8 for the first time this season. Ranked No. 25, this marks the third consecutive year the Tigers have flirted with a national ranking.
In 2018, Missouri took the postseason No. 24 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 after closing out its season on a four-game tear. The Tigers jumped to No. 22 last year before falling in Week 8 to Vanderbilt, which began a five-game slip late in the season.
The last time Georgia and Missouri met as ranked teams was Week 7 of 2014. No. 13 Georgia routed No. 23 Missouri on the road 34-0, giving the Tigers their only shutout of the year – they averaged 29.9 points in every other game.
At 5-3, Missouri is one of four teams in the CFP top 25 with three losses. While it’ll be fighting to maintain its fringe position with a fourth-consecutive win, No. 9 Georgia looks to stay in the top 10 after being pushed back a spot by Iowa State on Tuesday.
Still without LeCounte
Georgia’s most productive defensive back Richard LeCounte hasn’t played since an Oct. 31 motorcycle wreck briefly put him in the hospital. LeCounte had posted three interceptions and 26 tackles before the accident, and safeties Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith haven’t completely filled the havoc-causing gap left in his wake.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday that the senior safety hasn’t recovered as much as other injured teammates, taking about 25% of his usual practice load.
While Smart said LeCounte is unlikely to return today, he expressed optimism for junior defensive lineman Jordan Davis, who’s also missed Georgia’s last three games due to an elbow injury. Beefing up its front seven could favor Georgia today as Missouri ran for 273 yards and five touchdowns last weekend.
Red zone battles
Missouri and Georgia are both in the bottom half of the SEC when it comes to scoring opportunities. They rank ninth and 10th respectively in total red zone trips, but Missouri has been more efficient, putting up points 92.9% of the time.
Yet the rub for the Tigers is that the end zone has been elusive. Along with 15 touchdowns, they’ve settled for a red zone field goal a conference-high 11 times, four of which came last week. In comparison, Georgia typically cashes in for six points with the goal line in sight. The Bulldogs have earned 15 red zone touchdowns and kicked four field goals for a scoring rate of 77.8%.
Red zone defense is a different story. Georgia has allowed opponents only 17 red zone attempts, tied for the fewest among all Division I teams that have played at least eight games. While its opponents have scored each time, 10 have been field goals. On the other hand, Missouri has allowed 23 red zone touchdowns on 26 attempts, by far the highest opponent’s touchdown percentage in the conference.
If the trend continues, Georgia could effectively limit the Tigers’ ability to finish drives in the end zone. Still, Missouri found a way to score 50 points last week through an impressive 5 of 5 field goal performance by kicker Harrison Mevis. Keeping Missouri out of range will be important for Georgia to take and sustain a lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.