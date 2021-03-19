Defensive line play has been a consistent strength for Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart and the 3-4 defense that the Bulldogs have used over the past decade.
In 2020, the Bulldogs three-man interior held teams to 2.39 yards per rush and 72.3 rush yards per game, enough to rank first in the country in both of those areas. Georgia will lose only one starter from the 2020 defensive line unit as the Bulldogs plan to continue stopping the run this fall.
Malik Herring is the only loss to Georgia’s defensive interior from last year. Herring totaled 20 tackles for the Bulldogs over last year's 10-game season including 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Senior Jordan Davis is at the front of the charge for Georgia this spring. The nose tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina, has started 19 out of his 32 games played since he arrived at Georgia.
In 2020, Davis racked up 16 tackles including a sack. He was named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and should be a huge presence in the middle for the Bulldogs this year.
Behind Davis at nose tackle should be senior Julian Rochester. Rochester has played 51 games since coming to Georgia in 2016. His injury-plagued career has still been fruitful as he has produced 96 stops and 5.5 sacks in his time with the Bulldogs. Rochester suffered an ACL injury against Kentucky in 2020 and is still questionable for the 2021 season.
Sophomore Nazir Stackhouse will also rotate in at nose tackle for Georgia through spring practice.
Moving outward along Georgia’s front is a mix of defensive tackles and defensive ends. A majority of the Bulldogs edge rushes come from the outside linebackers in the 3-4 system, meaning they like to pack in the three interior lineman.
Look for senior defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and junior defensive end Travon Walker to round out the starting front three for the Bulldogs through spring practice. Wyatt started all 10 games for Georgia in 2020 and played in 25 out of 28 games in the two years prior. His 6-foot-3-inch, 315-pound frame adds another huge presence to the Bulldog run defense.
Walker slots in as the only new starter on the Bulldog defensive line. Replacing Herring is no easy task, but Walker has shown flashes through his first two years. He adds a bit more speed and agility to the mix and is the best pure pass rusher among the three. Walker tallied 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks off the bench over his first two seasons at Georgia.
The first off the bench or “fourth man” behind the Bulldog trio will be sophomore Jalen Carter. The 6-foot-3-inch end from Apopka, Florida, impressed in his first season at Sanford Stadium, playing in all 10 games.
Carter tallied 14 stops, three tackles for loss and even caught a touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett in the fourth quarter against Tennessee. Expect Carter to get plenty of reps in support of the starters this spring and to start on one of the squads on G-Day.
Outside of the main producers will be a duo of young but promising Bulldogs. Sophomore Warren Brinson and freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will be competing this spring for the backup role to Davis.
Brinson and Ingram-Dawkins should take on a larger role for Georgia in 2022. Junior Tramel Walthour should rotate in this year at defensive end as well.