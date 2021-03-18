Georgia’s linebacker squad is looking to have veteran players step up this year, along with some new faces joining the mix.
Most notable this season is the departure of three year starter Monty Rice, who is headed to the NFL draft. While being a captain in three games last year, he recorded the third-most tackles on the team in the 2020 season, forcing a fumble and return touchdown against Tennessee. He also led the team in tackles with 89 stops in the 2019 season.
Despite Rice's future absence, there are many returning Georgia linebackers with strong seasons in 2020 and have the opportunity to step into Rice's role in 2021.
One such player is junior middle linebacker Nakobe Dean who led the team in tackles in the 2020 season, including 15 against Florida. He also had four quarterback pressures against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Dean has the opportunity and the skills to fill the leadership presence that Rice effectively brought to the linebacker tandem.
Another returning player that is expected to be an effective defensive presence at the linebacker position is senior Quay Walker, who had the fourth most tackles on the team last season, tallying seven each in three separate games.
Senior outside linebacker Adam Anderson is also one to watch heading into this season. In 2020, he tied for second on the team in quarterback pressures and had the second most sacks on the team with 6.5.
Another returning man that could make an impact is junior Nolan Smith, who had 22 stops and 20 quarterback pressures in the 2020 season.
Some other notable returning players that makeup the linebacker unit are seniors Channing Tindall and Robert Beal Jr., redshirt sophomore Trezmen Marshall, sophomore MJ Sherman and redshirt sophomore Rian Davis. None have been huge factors at the linebacker position thus far, with Marshall, Sherman and Davis only playing on the kickoff team at Georgia.
There are also incoming freshmen joining the Georgia linebacker position this upcoming season, including the likes of inside linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and Chaz Chambliss.
Mondon Jr., a five-star recruit out of Paulding County High School, had 89 tackles in his high school career, with 49 of those being solo. Chambliss, a 250-pound linebacker from Carrollton, Georgia, racked up 251 total tackles in three high school seasons, 166 of those being solo tackles.
Another freshman linebacker joining the Georgia defense is Xavian Sorey Jr. out of the IMG Academy, as well as graduate transfer John Staton IV from Samford University. In his 2019 season, he was a starting linebacker who racked up 116 total tackles, 50 of them being solo stops. His 2020 fall season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.