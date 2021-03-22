Georgia returns experienced starters on its offensive line heading into spring practice.
Junior center Trey Hill and fifth-year senior guard Ben Cleveland are the only two starters from last season’s offensive line who left for the NFL draft. Senior guard Justin Shaffer, senior tackle Jamaree Salyer and redshirt junior Warren Ericson all return to Georgia this fall to account for 3/5 of Georgia's starting offensive line.
Between Shaffer, Salyer and Ericson, the Bulldogs bring 27 career starts into spring practice along the offensive line.
As a result of Shaffer announcing his return, he will likely remain the Bulldogs starting left guard for the upcoming season. He started the first nine games as a left guard and then rotated to right guard for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
After starting all 10 games at left tackle during the 2020-21 season, Salyer is sure to resume that role this year. Salyer played 92% of all offensive snaps during the 2020-21 regular season, including every offensive snap in a five-game stretch of the season. Given his experience, Salyer will be a leader for this maturing offensive line.
Georgia will most likely fill the loss of Hill with Ericson since he started Georgia’s last two games after Hill underwent surgery due to an injury late last season. Another Bulldog who could possibly be in the running for this spot is redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran.
There are a couple of possibilities that remain for the left tackle position. Salyer started at this position for the majority of the 2020-21 season but was then moved to right guard against Cincinnati giving Xavier Truss the starting position.
Given all of Georgia’s talent at tackle, it is looking like Warren McClendon will secure the right tackle slot for this fall. This past season, McClendon started nine out of 10 games and played on 82 percent of Georgia's snaps, including every snap in four straight games.
Five-star recruit Amarius Mims (per 247Sports Composite) and redshirt freshman Broderick Jones are potential linemen in the running to fill Georgia’s remaining tackle position. During spring practice, this spot will be a battleground for those hoping to land a starting position on the roster.
Since Georgia played only SEC opponents during the regular season, McClendon carries more experience into this season compared to counterparts Owen Condon, Tate Ratledge, Jones and Mims.
Mims was recognized as the state of Georgia’s top-ranked player, the nation’s No. 3 offensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect per the 247Sports Composite.
Because of Georgia’s depth along the offensive line, four-star signees Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild along with three-star Jared Wilson aren’t expected to receive many meaningful snaps this fall without impressive showings during spring practice.