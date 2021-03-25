After a year of uncertainty at the quarterback position in 2020, this season’s quarterback situation is much more solidified heading into spring practice.
JT Daniels is the presumed starter in 2021 after impressing in four starts in 2020. He started the final four games of the season and won all four, beating Mississippi State, South Carolina, Missouri and Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Across those four starts, he threw for a combined 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, averaging 307.8 passing yards per game.
Daniels’ shortened 2020 showing came after Stetson Bennett took over the starting position role from D’Wan Mathis after the first game of the season against Arkansas. Bennett appeared in eight games and threw for 1,179 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Mathis transferred to Temple while Bennett is still in the quarterback room.
The movement at the quarterback position started when Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman elected to opt out of the 2020 season.
While Daniels has only seen four games prior to the 2021 season, he will have experienced options at wide receiver throughout his junior season.
The Bulldogs are returning Kearis Jackson along with others to give Daniels multiple targets. Jackson led the team last year with 514 yards and three touchdowns across all 10 games in 2020.
Georgia was expecting George Pickens to be available for the season, but after suffering an ACL injury in spring practice, his status for the upcoming season is questionable.
Pickens caught 513 total yards and six touchdowns across his eight games played last year. Of his total yards and touchdowns, 373 yards and four touchdowns came after Daniels took over as the starting quarterback.
At tight end, Daniels will have Darnell Washington as a target after Washington showed glimpses of his ability in the passing game to end 2020. Washington made seven receptions the entire season, five of those coming in the final two games of the season when Daniels was under center. In the final two games, Washington caught for a combined 107 yards.
Joining Bennett and Daniels in the quarterback room is freshman Brock Vandagriff. A highly touted recruit, Vandagriff graduated from Prince Avenue Christian School as five-star recruit, per the 247Sports Composite. While Vandagriff’s recruitment is a positive sign for the future, the quarterback position belongs to Daniels heading into the new season.
Daniels impressed to end the 2020 season and gave no doubt as to who would be starting under center. While he won all four games he started, those opponents were not up to the same competition as he will face in Clemson to start the 2021 season.
The Tigers are returning every starter from the 2020 team which led the ACC in total defense, allowing an average of 326.9 yards per game. Daniels has yet to lose a game he has started at Georgia, but his biggest competition yet will come in his first start of the 2021 season.
Georgia’s quarterback situation in 2020 was crowded and without one player clearly winning the starting job, until Daniels took over under center and won four games to give some clarity about the position heading into 2021. Now, as he prepares for his first full season as the presumed Georgia starter, the expectations are high that he can lead an experienced offense.