Georgia has earned a reputation of having some of the best running backs in the country. Over the past decade, former running backs Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have built the Bulldogs’ running back brand.
In 2021, Georgia is set to have another year of multiple good options at tailback.
Leading the rushing attack for the Bulldogs last year was Zamir White who ran for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns over 10 games played last year. His 2020 season followed his first year at Georgia where he ran 408 yards and three touchdowns behind D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien. White missed all of 2018 after suffering his second ACL tear in less than a year during his freshman season.
While White will be the face of Georgia’s running backs this year, the Bulldogs have other options around him to keep everyone fresh and rested during the season.
James Cook finished second behind White in the running game. He ran for 303 yards and three touchdowns across eight games played last year. While trailing White in those areas, Cook led running backs in average yards per carry with 6.7 yards per attempt.
Cook proved to be a threat in the passing game as well. He caught for 225 yards and two touchdowns, the only running back to score a touchdown through the passing game last year. His best performance receiving was against Alabama where he caught 101 yards and one touchdown.
While the Bulldogs are deep at running back in spring practice, they will be without junior Kenny McIntosh who is expected to miss the rest of spring practice with an elbow injury. McIntosh was third in rushing for the Bulldogs last year with 251 yards and one touchdown. His lone touchdown came against Missouri in the last SEC game of the season.
Daijun Edwards was the only other Georgia running back to score a touchdown last year when he got in the end zone against Missouri. He finished last year with 218 yards on the ground, the fourth-highest on the team.
Kendall Milton was the only other returning running back to get a carry last year. He finished with 193 yards and did not score a touchdown during his freshman season. While he did not get into the end zone, he showed signs of talent that will be at Georgia for years to come.
The Bulldogs are so deep at running back that head coach Kirby Smart is considering moving players from tailback and putting them in other positions.
Lovasea Carroll, a four-star running back per the 247Sports Composite, will spend some time at cornerback during spring practice. Smart said that Carroll playing at cornerback is a spring experiment and Carroll will probably spend some time on special teams.
Carroll was recruited from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and was the sixth-ranked running back in the country, per the 247 Sports Composite.
Georgia’s reputation of having talented depth at running back looks to continue in 2021 as the Bulldogs are returning multiple players who made their mark last season.
The Bulldogs’ offense is returning plenty of talent going into the upcoming season, and running backs are no exception.