Georgia’s special teams unit offers both experience and talent leading into this year’s spring practice.
Georgia returns one of the best punters across college football in senior Jake Camarda. He punted 36 times through 10 games last season for an average of 46.6 yards a punt.
Camarda pinned teams inside the 20-yard line 18 different times last season, with 17 punts traveling more than 50 yards. He was deservedly named the 2020 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.
Redshirt sophomore Noah Chumley and freshman Noah Jones will sit behind Camarda to start spring practice.
Camarda eventually took the reins as Georgia’s kickoff specialist after a preseason competition between junior placekicker Jack Podlesny. Out of Camarda’s 41 kickoffs in 2020-21, an impressive 36 were ruled touchbacks. Camarda only kicked the ball out of bounds once over the 10-game season.
Placekicking should be a strength for the Bulldogs while entering spring practice. Podlesny put 13 of his 16 attempts through the uprights as Georgia’s main man last season and is positioned to be the starter come this fall.
Podlesny showed flashes of greatness toward the end of his first full season atop the depth chart. He went 3 for 3 from beyond 50 yards for the Bulldogs, the latest being his 53-yard game-winner against No. 8 Cincinnati to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Camarda and quarterback Stetson Bennett look to be the main holders for Podlesny in the upcoming season. Both should receive snaps from Payne Walker. The junior out of Suwanee, Georgia, has snapped for Georgia’s special teams unit in 24 games over the past two seasons and looks set to continue the trend in the new year.
Redshirt sophomore William Mote should start spring practice as the long snapper for Camarda. Mote snapped on every single punt for the Bulldogs last year.
Kick returning for the Bulldogs should be wide receiver Kearis Jackson. Jackson, a junior from Fort Valley, Georgia, led the Bulldogs in kick returns and punt returns last season. Although he didn’t find the end zone in any of his returns, his consistent productivity marks him as Georgia's best option this fall.
Jackson returned 15 punts and 11 kickoffs for the Bulldogs through the 2020-21 season. The wide receiver averaged 5.8 yards per punt return including a 52-yard return against South Carolina. He averaged 27.09 yards per kick return as well.
Accompanying Jackson on kickoffs will be junior Kenny McIntosh. Mcintosh only returned six kicks last season, but he averaged 36.33 yards per return. Running back Zamir White should also rotate in on kicks, but expect Jackson and McIntosh to lead the way.