Georgia football returns an arsenal of wide receivers for the 2021 season.
Despite four wide receivers on the 2020-21 roster entering the transfer portal during the offseason, the Bulldogs will have a number of talented receivers return in 2021.
George Pickens has had a multitude of successes in his two years at Georgia, leading its wide receiving corps entering his junior year for the 2021 season.
Despite missing two games during the 2020 season due to an upper-body injury, he had 36 receptions for 513 yards and led the team with six touchdown receptions.
Kearis Jackson matched Pickens’ 36 catches and earned one more yard over the 2020 season. He also handled punt and kick return duties for the Bulldogs.
Joining Pickens and Jackson is Jermaine Burton, who returns for his sophomore season. As a freshman, he caught 27 passes for 404 yards. His season-high performance of 197 receiving yards against Mississippi State is the fourth-highest single-game total in Georgia football history.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, a sophomore, and Dominick Blaylock, a redshirt sophomore, both had season-ending injuries in the 2020 season. Both players are on track to return for the 2021 season and are likely to see plenty of snaps.
Rosemy-Jacksaint was the first-ranked wide receiver in the 2020 signing class and saw an increase in playing time while Pickens recovered from an injury. While running in his first touchdown pass completion of the season, he suffered a season-ending injury to his right ankle.
Blaylock tore his left ACL in the 2019 SEC championship versus LSU, and again in practice in August 2020. Prior to his bout of injuries, he played in all 12 regular-season games in the 2019 season and put up 18 catches for 310 yards with five touchdowns. He is limited in spring practices.
Georgia also signed two wideouts in the 2021 recruiting class.
Adonai Mitchell, a three-star recruit from Antioch, Tennessee, was the No. 64 wide receiver in the 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite and enrolled at Georgia in December 2020. Due to the number of experienced players ahead of him, Mitchell is likely to see playing time on special teams to begin the season.
Jackson Meeks is the Bulldogs’ other wide receiver enrollee. He was also a three-star recruit out of high school and was the 101st wide receiver in the 2021 class.
Both Meeks and Mitchell will participate in spring practice with the Bulldogs.
Arian Smith, a redshirt freshman, played in the last four games of the 2020 season after recovering from a torn meniscus. He had two long receptions: a 31-yard touchdown reception versus South Carolina and a 55-yard reception in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Cincinnati.
Smith is commonly regarded as the fastest man on the Georgia football team. He currently holds the world record in the 4x100 in the U20 age group along with Justin Ofotan, Marcellus Moore and Georgia track star Matthew Boling.
Other notable players include Justin Robertson, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman who only saw action in Georgia’s season opener in 2020 versus Arkansas, and Demetris Robertson, who will use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return to Georgia for another season.
In just a few short years, head coach Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton have developed the receiver depth at Georgia from a position group with little depth to one of the best in the nation.