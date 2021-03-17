Georgia’s secondary this fall will look drastically different from its 2020-21 setup.
The Bulldogs have lost six defensive back regulars to the NFL draft or transfer portal, leaving the position group’s make-up with plenty of questions leading into spring practice.
The cornerback position in particular will see extensive overhaul, as Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes and D.J. Daniel entered the NFL draft. Between the three of them, they leave a combined 90 games of experience over three years.
Alongside Campbell, Stokes and Daniel are four-year starting safety Richard LeCounte and nickel back Mark Webb, who also have their sights on the NFL. Campbell, Stokes, LeCounte and Webb accounted for a combined 96 total tackles and all nine of Georgia’s interceptions last season.
The Bulldogs lost another experienced cornerback in January when multi-use defensive back Tyrique Stevenson transferred to Miami. Stevenson played in 24 games over two years at Georgia and filled a variety of positions in the secondary.
Georgia also replaced Charlton Warren, its defensive backs coach last season. He left the Bulldogs for Indiana’s defensive coordinator position. Jahmile Addae, West Virginia’s secondary coach in 2020-21, will fill the vacancy.
Amidst the large-scale turnover, Georgia returns two starters in free safety Lewis Cine and strong safety Christopher Smith. They both set career highs in tackles in 2020, Cine with 49 and Smith with 26. Cine and Smith are the group’s most experienced players, and with help from other returners Amir Speed and Daran Branch, they provide younger players with much-needed leadership.
Junior Latavious Brini is a front-runner to man the star (nickel back) position for Georgia, having impressed after assuming the role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. His game seems a possible replacement for either Webb or Stevenson.
Georgia pairs this experience with talent from the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, both of which were top-five in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Georgia’s 2020 cycle features redshirt freshman cornerback Jalen Kimber and sophomore safety Major Burns.
Against Arkansas and Tennessee, Kimber allowed no receptions and is favored to fill one of the vacant corner spots. Burns saw action in six games in 2020 where he registered five total tackles. Both are likely to assume larger roles.
Perhaps the secondary’s biggest wild card is the status of Kelee Ringo. The 6-foot-2-inch cornerback headlined Georgia’s 2020 class as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite.
After a shoulder injury, Ringo redshirted his freshman year and has yet to play a collegiate snap. Having not yet been cleared to play, it’s unclear just how extensive Ringo’s activity will be at spring practice.
The 2021 class features four-star Nyland Green, the nation’s No. 4 cornerback, per the 247Sports Composite. He will also be given an opportunity to win a starting corner spot.
The secondary, particularly at the corner positions, will likely feature several position battles up until the Bulldogs line up against Clemson on Sept. 4.