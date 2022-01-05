It’s been more than 40 years since the Georgia Bulldogs won a national championship, and since that time things have changed significantly. Here is a glance into what life was like on and off the field when Georgia last finished as the nation’s top team.
U.S. President: Ronald Regan
Ronald Regan won the white House in 1980 after defeating Democratic incumbent Jimmy Carter in a landslide victory. The former governor of California’s win was largely aided by the Iran Hostage Crisis and a faltering domestic economy seen under Carter’s administration. Reagan’s election began what is colloquially known as the Reagan Revolution in modern American politics.
‘Miracle on Ice”
During the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games, the US hockey team defeated the four-time defending gold medalists Soviet Union 4-3 in one of the most storied upsets in Olympic history. The top-seeded Soviets, who had not lost an olympic game in more than a decade, fell in the semifinals to a roster of largely college-aged amateurs. A then-35-year-old Al Michaels and his five-word question delivered one of the most famous calls in sports history: “Do you believe in miracles?,” and the Americans took gold two days later by defeating Finland 4-2 in the final.
Rubik’s Cube debuts
Erno Bubik and Ideal Toy introduced the colorful cube for the first time in America at a New York toy fair. Sales erupted, as Ideal Toy sold more than 100 million cubes within only three years of its installation. Now the World Cube Association plans over 1,000 cubing competitions each year.
Song of the Year: “Sailing” by Christopher Cross
Cross earned the Grammy over fellow nominations in “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra, “The Rose” by Bettie Miller and “Woman in Love” by Barbara Steisand. Other popular artists and groups at the time included the likes of Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Queen and The Police.
Death of John Lennon
Famed member of the Beatles John Lennon was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 1980, just outside of his Manhattan apartment more than 41 years ago by Mark David Chapman. Psychiatrists designated Chapman a borderline psychotic, and he remains in jail to this day. Lennon and his three band mates are considered to have revolutionized the rock industry during the 20th century, and directly inspired many of the bands popular in 1980.
First 1GB hard drive
In 1980, IBM produced the world’s first 1GB hard drive disk, the 3380. The drive weighed more than 500 pounds, cost $4,400, and had a maximum storage of 2.5GB. This feat paved the way for additional hard drive advancements during the decade, including the introduction of megabyte capacity for notebook computers in the late 1980s.
Mount St. Helens eruption
In May of 1980, The U.S. experienced its most devastating volcanic eruption in history. At 8:32 a.m. a 5.1-magnitude earthquake triggered a catastrophic blast from within Mount St. Helens, demolishing much of the volcano’s northern face. In the blast and subsequent landslide, 57 people were killed, the largest ever recorded in the country.
At the box office
“Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back,” directed by George Lucas finished first at the box office with nearly $210 million in gross revenue across more than 1,200 theaters. “9 to 5” and “Stir Crazy” took home the second and third slots, respectively, and the Academy Award for Best Picture went to “Kramer vs. Kramer,” which finished fourth in revenue with just over $106 million in revenue.
CNN launches
Ted Turner’s Cable News Network launched in the summer, providing the world with its first 24-hour news network. From its Atlanta headquarters, CNN rivaled the country’s three major news networks in ABC, CBS and NBC for television wave superiority. Today, CNN is seen in 90 million domestic households and more than 350 million international households.
In Athens
Georgia head coach Vince Dooley and running back Herschel Walker headlined for the Bulldogs during the 1980 season, along with quarterback Buck Belue. Former Georgia and Atlanta Hawks basketball player Dominique Wilkins was in the midst of his freshman campaign for the Bulldogs, and young telecaster Ernie Johnson had graduated from Georgia only two years prior, and is now a host for TNT’s “Inside the NBA” studio show.
Current head coach Kirby Smart was only five years old at the time, and would not make his debut in the Georgia secondary for 15 more years.