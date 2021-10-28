In 1933, Georgia and Florida established that their annual matchup would take place in Jacksonville, Florida, due to its convenience. Both schools were able to access the city by railroad.
While Jacksonville is an ideal middle ground, unconventional situations have left the teams with no choice but to play in alternate locations. Here are some of the most notable times that the rivalry game was not played in Jacksonville.
Macon, Georgia
Georgia counts the 1904 game, played in Macon, as the first between the two schools, while Florida does not count the matchup in its overall record with the Bulldogs.
The Florida school was originally located in Lake City, Florida, and was previously known as Florida Agricultural College, a school that the University of Florida argues does not represent the modern university.
The 1906 Florida football team is the first team the university recognizes in its history after the modern UF was established in 1905.
In 1904, Georgia football head coach Charles Barnard and his team traveled to Macon, and left with a big 52-0 victory over Florida. Today, Georgia recognizes the 1904 game as one of its 53 wins over Florida, while the Gators only count 52 Bulldog wins.
Tampa, Florida
In 1919, the rivalry game took place in Tampa, Florida, the only time to date the game has been played there.
Florida occasionally scheduled its games against schools that would bring larger crowds to Plant Field in Tampa, which was also used for various other sporting events.
Georgia’s football team was given a tour of the local cigar factory while in town, and Florida’s band held a parade for its football team. Georgia came out on top 16-0 in its trip to Tampa.
Savannah, Georgia
The two teams met in Savannah in both 1928 and 1930 as Florida’s new football field that would accommodate a larger crowd was still being constructed.
Georgia dominated Florida early in the series, winning the first seven matchups, including 1904, by a combined score of 242-9. In 1928, the Gators unexpectedly prevailed in a 26-6 win over the Bulldogs in Savannah.
The game had to be stopped late in the fourth quarter as a Florida fan fired a gun into the air, causing fans to rush the field prematurely. Fans of both teams broke out into a fistfight before they exited the field to allow the game’s completion.
Two years later, Georgia and Florida had a much less exciting game, finishing in a 0-0 tie. The construction of Florida’s larger football field faced a series of drainage issues, keeping it from opening until a week after their 1930 matchup on Nov. 1.
Canceled game
1943 is the only year to date since the game became a yearly tradition in 1926 that Georgia and Florida have not played each other.
As the U.S. continued its involvement in World War II, each school decided whether or not it would field a football team in the 1943 season.
Florida president John J. Tigert announced the discontinuation of sports at his school, citing that he could return only 11 football players from the previous season.
Georgia played nine games in the 1943 season with a team of freshmen and transfer students, also seeing a steep decline in football participation due to the war.
Athens, Georgia, and Gainesville, Florida
In 1994 and 1995, as renovations on TIAA Bank Field took place to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Georgia and Florida did not have a field in Jacksonville for their annual game. The teams played a home-and-home series, making it the first time the game would be played outside of Jacksonville in over 50 years.
The Bulldogs traveled to Gainesville in 1994, falling to the Gators 52-14. In 1995, it was Florida’s turn to come to Athens. The Gators entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country, and dominated the Bulldogs 52-17.
With just over a minute remaining in the game, Florida’s backup quarterback Eric Kresser scored the final touchdown, making the Gators the first team to score 50 points on Georgia in Athens.