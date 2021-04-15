The pandemic is not the first cause of an altered G-Day. Twenty-five years ago, it was the 1996 Summer Olympics.

COVID-19 eliminated G-Day in 2020, and a year later, Georgia faces another unusual spring showcase. Precautions such as social distancing, limited fan attendance and face coverings will stay in effect on April 17. The relocation of G-Day in 1996 from Sanford Stadium to Clarke Central High School also changed the look of the annual spring scrimmage.

Atlanta hosted the 1996 Olympics, and sporting venues across Georgia accommodated the events held over the summer. Athens venues were no exception. In addition to volleyball and rhythmic gymnastics events at Stegeman Coliseum, organizers also retrofitted Sanford Stadium to host the men’s and women’s Olympic soccer tournaments.

“I thought it was a lifetime experience for everybody to be able to say you were that close to an Olympic venue,” said then-Georgia head coach Jim Donnan. “I thought that was something [the football team] took as a positive, the fact that they had the chance to experience that.”

From Sanford to Death Valley

Georgia’s annual spring scrimmage had to move in preparation for the Olympics. Rather than duke it out Between the Hedges, Georgia’s Red and Black squads competed on Clarke Central High School’s football field, referred to as Death Valley, less than a mile from the University of Georgia campus.

Georgia stepped off the bus at Clarke Central on April 27, 1996, to a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

“It was not natural not to have the regular crowd,” Donnan said. “But we had a great crowd. Both stands were filled, and it was a lot of fun.”

Spring 1996 was Donnan’s first offseason as head coach. His first time in front of a crowd as a Bulldog, he came in with his own brand, and players wanted to impress him.

“For the veteran players like myself ... we all had to prove ourselves again,” said Brandon Tolbert, a Georgia linebacker in 1996. “For the veteran guys who had been playing in SEC stadiums, it was a chance to go back to high school and play in front of a small crowd, and [we took] advantage of that.”

Mike Bobo, Georgia’s quarterback in 1996 and its offensive coordinator from 2007-2014, returned from a leg injury to play at G-Day. He completed nine of 21 passes for 133 yards.

Current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was a sophomore defensive back for the Bulldogs in 1996. He secured two interceptions, one of which he returned for a 25-yard touchdown.

“I don’t remember the two interceptions ... [but] that must have been against Bobo because he’s the only one that would throw one to me,” Smart said during a virtual press conference on April 3.

Relocating hedges

Before the 1996 Olympics began, organizers had to alter Sanford to fit a soccer pitch. The first line of business: removing Georgia’s famous hedges. Donnan was in for a surprise on day one.

“I wanted to go down to the stadium because I had always heard about Sanford Stadium, and it was a big thrill for me to be the coach,” Donnan said. “I went down there and then there weren’t any hedges, and I said, ‘What’s going on here?’”

R.A. Dudley Nurseries in Thomson, Georgia, cultivated cuttings from the original hedges so the same plant could return to Sanford once the Olympics ended. Only a select group of people knew the new hedges’ location.

Georgia staff, players and fans were enthused to see the hedges make their return to the stadium. In August 1996, immediately after the Olympics, Georgia made sure the tradition continued.

“As soon as the soccer deal was over, I remember them getting the hedges back in there and getting them re-planted to get ready for the season,” Tolbert said.

Developing interest

While the removal of the hedges was significant to Georgia fans, the annual G-Day game has not always been so highly regarded as it is now.

In 2016, Smart’s first year as the Georgia head coach, he called the game “93K Day” and encouraged fans to fill Sanford for its spring game.

Georgia fans did not disappoint, breaking the SEC record for spring game attendance with an official count of 93,000. The previous Georgia record was 46,815 spectators in 2015. For the first time in school history, fans were turned away at the gates for G-Day.

“I applaud Kirby for, as soon as he got the job, challenging the fans to support and ... selling out that first G-Day game,” Donnan said. “I thought that was great.”

Once the 1996 Olympics concluded and the excitement settled, Georgia’s staff was able to reflect on their experience.

“As a head coach, when you’re taking over the team, it’s always good to see how young men react to playing in front of a crowd,” Donnan said. “It was a good chance to see how everybody responded.”