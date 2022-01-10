The College Football Playoff National Championship is an all-SEC matchup with No. 3 Georgia facing No. 1 Alabama. Ahead of the game, The Red & Black football writers reached out to football writers of other student newspapers across the SEC to see who they think each fan base is rooting for in the last game of the season. Here are their responses:
The Red & Black: Who do you think your fanbase is cheering for, and why?
Arkansas - “Realistically, Arkansas fans do not care about who wins this game at all. The vibe with the Razorback faithful is that they are not fans of the conference, but of the Hogs.
With that said, it is always nice to see Alabama lose. Arkansas fans will likely give Georgia the slight nod because of head coach Sam Pittman. Some of the Bulldog players were recruited by Pittman during his time at Georgia, so he is probably rooting for the Bulldogs as well.
After a 9-4 season that included an Outback Bowl victory on New Year’s Day, Arkansas fans will follow Pittman just about anywhere. If he is rooting for the Bulldogs, so are they.” - Mason Choate, sports editor at Arkansas’ student newspaper, The Arkansas Traveler.
Auburn - “This is a worst-case scenario for Auburn fans. The two biggest rivals that Auburn has are playing for a national championship. Most fans don’t have a preferred team based on what I’ve heard.” - Caleb Jones, sports editor at Auburn’s student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman.
Florida - “I think Florida fans lean toward the Tide in the National Championship, as hatred for the Bulldogs runs deep in Gainesville. Personally, I'm rooting for Georgia (don't quote me on that!) because of parity and college football and exhaustion from seeing Alabama succeed. There are probably other Florida fans like me out there, but the people I've talked to so far seem to be rooting for Alabama to continue their dominance. If UGA wins, I think Florida fans will quickly turn to Jacksonville next year and picture knocking off the national champs.” - Michael Hull, football beat writer for Florida’s student newspaper, The Alligator.
Kentucky - “I would have to assume that Big Blue Nation is pulling for Georgia on Monday. As tired as people were of UK dominating the SEC in basketball, I feel that the same would be said about Alabama in football. The Cats played Georgia closer than most this season, so an opportunity to have a close loss to the National Champion seems like a more viable option to BBN than Saban and Co. lifting another trophy.” - Hunter Shelton, sports editor at Kentucky’s student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel.
LSU - “LSU fans have been very vocal about their support for the Georgia Bulldogs; or the failure of Nick Saban and Alabama, in the National Championship. Seeing a former LSU coach further his dominance in college football is tough to swallow, especially in a year full of coaching dilemmas. I would trace LSU fans’ support back to Week 5: LSU had a humbling loss to Bo Nix and his Tigers from Auburn, and Georgia routed a ranked Arkansas team. Since then, the only path to the National Championship was through Athens. Looking to claim their first title in over 40 years, Georgia gets the job done.” - Joe Kehrli, sports editor at LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille.
Mississippi State - “As it currently sits, our polls have Mississippi State students siding with the other Bulldogs (Georgia) in this one by about an 80% mark. It’s no secret that the “rivalry” on Interstate 82 isn’t really much of a rivalry anymore, but MSU fans are still holding out, and in all honesty, I think they just want to see Alabama lose one more. Why not on the biggest stage of them all?” - Tanner Marlar, sports editor at Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector.
Missouri - “It’s hard to speak for the entire student body, but I think more people are pulling for Georgia to win on Monday. I think a reason why some people at Mizzou would be pulling for the Bulldogs to walk out of Indianapolis with the College Football Playoff trophy is just by virtue of Mizzou playing Georgia, and it’s always cool saying you played against the national champion, especially for those fans who made the trip down to Athens in November.
It’s similar to how I think a lot of people pulled for Alabama last season because the Tide played its season opener at Faurot Field in September 2020. Other thought processes could be centered around Alabama already winning three CFP titles while Georgia is still looking for its first, and there might also be a mindset of “division supremacy” since the last team to win a football national championship out of the SEC East was Florida in 2008. So, I think there’s a lot of reasons why Georgia might be favored to win around Columbia.” - Mason Arneson, assistant sports editor of Missouri’s student newspaper, The Maneater.
Ole Miss - “Most Ole Miss fans are hoping to see Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs take down Alabama in the National Championship on Monday. For Rebel fans, it would be a treat to see Georgia get their first college football title since 1980, especially over our rival in the SEC West. It would be especially great to see our former head coach Matt Luke help the Bulldogs overcome Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.” - Catherine Jeffers, sports editor of Ole Miss’ student newspaper, The Daily Mississippian.
South Carolina - “Honestly I think campus is pretty split on who they want to win the national championship. There’s about three different mindsets that I’ve seen when talking to people about it.
The crowd doesn't like Georgia because of the USC-UGA rivalry so they’re pulling for Alabama. The crowd that doesn’t really love either team but wants to see someone other than Alabama winning so they pull for UGA. The crowd who thinks it’s stupid to bet against Saban and has put all their money on Alabama.
So, yeah it’s pretty split right now. Regardless though, everyone I’ve talked to is excited for the game and is excited that two SEC teams are playing in it.” - Michael Sauls, managing editor at South Carolina’s student newspaper, The Daily Gamecock.
Tennessee - “I’d honestly say the opinions vary from person to person here in Knoxville. I know around work and on social media the discourse seems to be somewhere along the lines of, ‘Oh look, Georgia and Alabama again’ but I think it’s fair to say they all saw this coming.
If I had to give a slight edge, I’d say Tennessee fans are rooting for Alabama as the ‘lesser of two evils.‘ Obviously, neither team is exactly beloved on Rocky Top. I’d say at this point people are just rooting for a good game after the semifinal slate.
I’ll say again, what I’ve heard from everyone I have been around is just the inevitability of all this. Georgia and Alabama were far and away the best teams in college football this season and the results on the field in the semifinal round speak for themselves. People may be over seeing the same few teams in the final by years’ end, but that doesn’t mean they won’t respect the two juggernauts duking it out on the tenth. Nobody expects anything less than a great game.” - Ethan Stone, assistant sports editor at Tennessee’s student newspaper, The Daily Beacon
Texas A&M - “As far as I can tell, A&M fans are cheering for Alabama over Georgia. I couldn’t say exactly why many would pick the division opponent over Georgia, but something tells me it’s related to what happened when the Crimson Tide came into Kyle Field a couple of months ago.” - Casey Stavenhage, sports editor of Texas A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.
Vanderbilt - “Of all the SEC teams, Georgia and Alabama might be two of the more favorable teams for Vanderbilt fans to see in the National Championship. Commodore fans see Georgia on a yearly basis and revel in the fact that they actually upset the Bulldogs in Athens in 2016. Alabama is more of a one-off opponent for Vanderbilt, but the Tide did ruin a 3-0 start in 2017 by destroying the Commodores in Nashville.
On behalf of all Commodore fans, I will lean toward Georgia’s way. A lot of Vanderbilt fans–including myself– said Georgia was the best team in the nation after they beat Vanderbilt in Nashville earlier this year. They will feel validated if the Bulldogs can pull it off.” - Justin Hershey, sports editor of Vanderbilt’s student newspaper, The Vanderbilt Hustler