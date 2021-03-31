At least two starting spots along Georgia’s offensive line are up for grabs this offseason.

Fortunately for Georgia, it has never had trouble recruiting offensive line talent under head coach Kirby Smart. Over the past three years, the Bulldogs have snagged 13 total recruits and three five stars along the offensive line, per the 247Sports Composite.

Early enrollee Amarius Mims and redshirt freshman Broderick Jones — both five-star recruits — look to be locked in a battle for a starting spot. Redshirt sophomore Warren McClendon has noticed how talented the young duo are.

"Mims and Broderick are both really good players,” McClendon said. “It all comes down to who Coach [Kirby Smart] wants to play and who he thinks earned it, so I don't know who will be there. But they are young, and they are good."

With youth comes inexperience, and Georgia will need to handle it if it fills various voids along the offensive line with one of the younger players on the roster. Smart and the veteran offensive lineman will have to teach all of the youngsters along the way. Senior guard Justin Shaffer has spent time with Mims and Jones at spring practice helping to groom the two whenever he can.

"I’ve just been standing with them during practice and trying to give them the confidence so they can be a [starter] and do whatever it takes to help the team because, at the end of the day, it’s about the best starting five who comes out there,” Shaffer said.

More of Georgia’s younger talent could work their way into the starting conversation with strong spring outings. Redshirt sophomore Clay Webb, redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge and freshman Micah Morris could all fight for a spot in the rotation. If healthy, all three will play during G-Day.

Junior Warren Ericson seems the obvious choice to replace Trey Hill at center. Ericson saw action in all of Georgia’s games last season and played in every snap of Georgia’s Peach Bowl victory against Cincinnati.

Former Bulldogs Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland both moved on after the 2020 season and will not be easily replaced. Shaffer, McClendon and senior Jamaree Salyer are the three returning starters for the Bulldogs. McClendon can play either side of the line and is ready to work wherever Smart puts him.

"Right now, yeah. I'm still playing at right tackle. Our defensive line is really good, so it's a battle every day, but every day you go out there, and you get better,” McClendon said. “If they need me to go play left, I’ll play left. If they need me to go play right, I’ll play right.”