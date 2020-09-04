Scott Cochran’s excitement is palpable through a Zoom call.
“Just happy to be a Dawg, baby,” Cochran said, opening his first virtual press conference as Georgia special teams coordinator. “Just happy to be here.”
Head coach Kirby Smart, who spent nine years working alongside Cochran at Alabama, had attempted to bring Cochran on as a strength and conditioning coach when he was hired in 2015.
Cochran was finally lured to Georgia in February after finishing a 13-year run as the Crimson Tide’s head strength and conditioning coach. He helped Nick Saban’s Alabama to six national titles.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Cochran said. “Timing is everything, and at the time, I felt like I was in a good place. Now, I feel like I’m in a great place.”
There weren’t any hard feelings between Cochran and Saban when Cochran decided to make the move to Athens. He said Saban “had his back” and that if the special teams coordinator position had been open in Alabama, he may have taken it — but now he’s all in for Georgia.
“I want to work for Coach Smart,” Cochran said. “I want to work with somebody I see eye-to-eye with on a lot of things. I see the same with Coach Saban, obviously I wouldn’t be where I am without him. But with Coach Smart, I feel like there’s a big emphasis on some things that I’m big on.”
Cochran said he’s focused on speed. Fast and physical players are going to find a spot on special teams, and he’s been excited about the competition he’s seen across all positions.
He said Jake Camarda, Jack Podlesny and Jared Zirkel have done well with field goals and kickoffs, vying for the spot to replace fan favorite Rodrigo Blankenship. He mentioned Kearis Jackson, James Cook and Zamir White as solid kick and punt returners.
“There’s a lot of competition,” Cochran said. “Everybody gets better. That’s great for us.”
The main takeaway of the afternoon? Cochran is fired up to be in Athens, enjoying special teams competition and awaiting the Bulldogs’ season opener at Arkansas on Sept. 26 — anticipating sleepless nights in the weeks to come.
“Sleep?” He asked. “Come on, dog, who’s sleeping?"
