Georgia women’s basketball’s Maya Caldwell is always in the gym before or after practice. The work she puts in, however, hasn't quite translated on the court the way she has hoped.
Averaging 5.6 points per game as a sophomore and 9.8 as a junior, Caldwell hasn’t had the same production growth this season. Putting up 7.2 points per game has led her to go in and out of rotation for the Bulldogs. Caldwell knew she could be doing more and continued to work at it until something clicked.
Head coach Joni Taylor trusted the dominant shooter that she recruited four years ago and never changed her mindset.
“The conversation was just [to] keep doing what you are doing, and it’s going to happen for you,” Taylor said.
And it did. In a game against Alabama last Thursday, Caldwell finished with 13 points in a season-high 30 minutes of play. Overlooked by Que Morrison’s 25 points against Alabama, Taylor said Caldwell’s run is what allowed for Morrison’s dominant second-half performance.
Caldwell’s performance against Alabama is just another example of why she is one of Georgia’s starters.
After an offensive rebound in overtime, Caldwell went on to gather two more on defense that started Georgia’s 8-2 run that sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.
“Maya is what got that going for us. She started it,” Taylor said.
Although it took a late game in the season to show her talent, Caldwell has been filling the holes for Georgia on both sides of the court in every game.
Though her performance doesn't fill the stat sheet, Caldwell got two big rebounds, a drive to the basket and a steal toward the end of the last second victory against Tennessee on Jan. 14. Again, against Oklahoma, Caldwell put up three big 3-pointers that gave the Bulldogs the lead.
That’s what makes her stand out above the numbers: versatility and aggression in the paint. When she's not scoring, Caldwell is looking for ways to get second chances at the basket. Caldwell has also made a name for herself on defense this season.
Caldwell’s sudden surge of defensive confidence can be tied to watching Morrison, who’s also her roommate, for four years.
“Freshman year, defense was not my forte, and Que was the perfect example for me,” Caldwell said. “I watched her since she was the first one to start taking charges consistently, and that is something I picked up on.”
Caldwell takes pride in putting in the work behind the scenes. It is what she has been doing all along. Thursday’s game wasn't a coming-to moment for the senior but instead a relief knowing all of her hard work leading up to this point has finally shown.
“It was a different feeling. It was more relieving,” Caldwell said. “It was less ‘OK I’m back,’ and more like ‘Finally, I’m back.’”
Trusting in her faith has made navigating through this dry period a little easier.
“I rely a lot on my faith to relax me,” Caldwell said. “Knowing that I can trust in God — trust in that higher power — is an automatic reminder that I already have everything that I need to be successful and everything I need to be effective on this team. I live by that day by day, and it showed that night against Alabama.”
Caldwell will continue to make it happen for the Bulldogs whether she gets her name on top of the scoring list or not. She’ll have more opportunities to have nights like Thursday’s win as the Bulldogs prepare for their second half of SEC play.
“There are a few key things she does in all of our wins, and if she’s not out there, it just doesn't happen,” Taylor said.