Coming into the final few games of an 18-game stretch of Southeastern Conference games, Georgia basketball has put together a dreary collection of showings. Since upsetting then No. 9-ranked Memphis — which The Red & Black considered the “most significant win of the Tom Crean era,” — the Bulldogs have amassed a 2-10 record.
But a matchup with No. 13 Auburn will bring eyes to the Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday night. Here are some reasons for Bulldog fans to take notice.
Home court advantage
Auburn has shown some vulnerability on the road. Auburn lost 83-64 at Alabama back in January, and the Tigers just lost 85-73 playing at Missouri. Georgia has struggled to win on the road but has shown more consistency at home, maintaining a 10-4 record at Stegeman Coliseum.
Auburn’s loss to Missouri may in part be down to the absence of Isaac Okoro. The freshman from Powder Springs, Georgia is one of the Tigers’ main contributors. Okoro missed the Missouri matchup with a pulled hamstring, and is still questionable for Wednesday’s matchup.
The stats are closer than the records
Looking beyond the disparity in records, the matchup may be closer than expected. Until now, Georgia has outperformed Auburn in field goal percentage .448 to .437, free throw percentage .699 to .672 and steals 7.6 to 6.0.
That said, there are some disparities. Most notably, Auburn’s 22-3, 9-3 SEC record stands out next to Georgia’s 12-13, 2-10 SEC record. To make matters worse for Bulldog fans, Auburn has significantly better scoring, rebounds and turnover margins than Georgia. The Tigers are plus-8.7 in scoring, plus-6.7 in rebounds and plus-0.5 in turnovers; the Bulldogs are plus-0.7, plus-1.8 and minus-1.5 in those categories, respectively.
Primetime television
Beyond what may happen on the court, it’s primetime! ESPN2 will air the 7 p.m. matchup with Tom Hart on the play-by-play and Andy Kennedy as the analyst. If you plan on watching from home, it’s more likely you’ll have access to ESPN2 than the SEC network. If you’re a student, it will be a chance to watch a top-25 team play. Plus, with the extra eyes from the primetime coverage, there’s a better chance for you to go viral if the cameras catch you crying or holding a sign asking for beer money.
