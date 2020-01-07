With the SEC often pigeonholed into its role as a football-centric conference, it can be easy to overlook matchups in other sports, but Tuesday’s basketball matchup between Georgia and Kentucky is not a game to be missed. Here are a few reasons why:
Primetime atmosphere
The 9 p.m. primetime matchup will air tonight, Jan. 7, on ESPN. While Georgia football fans may be used to nationally televised primetime matchups, it is rare for Stegeman Coliseum to see such a game, and the atmosphere should convey the magnitude of the occasion.
NBA-level talent
With several possible first and second-round picks on the court, viewers can expect an exciting game regardless of the final score. From Georgia, Anthony Edwards is the marquee player. The freshman from Atlanta was the program’s highest-ranked recruit in several years. So far this season, Edwards has led the team, averaging 29.5 minutes and 18.4 points per game. He is in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in June.
Opposite Edwards, Kentucky has been led by Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans. Maxey, another potential early first-round pick, leads the team in points and three pointers attempted. Hagans, who is from Cartersville, Georgia, is questionable to play due to an ankle injury.
Georgia is coming off a massive win
After upsetting then No. 9 Memphis last Saturday, Jan. 4, the Bulldogs may be primed to stun another top-25 team. The upset was the most significant result of the young Tom Crean era, but a victory against SEC east rivals would surpass last week’s win.
The Bulldogs, led by Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds, matched the Tigers’ tempo, shooting 5-for-10 on 3-pointers with pivotal shots from Edwards and Donnell Gresham Jr. down the stretch.
Diversify your Georgia sports interests
This is the most rudimentary reason to tune in or see it live. While football normally garners all the attention in Athens, it’s refreshing when a sporting event does not require a three-hour time commitment. With the Tom Crean era of Georgia men’s basketball in full swing, it is a great time to tune in.
