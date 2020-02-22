Will Childers woke up earlier than he needed to on the morning of his first start in college. The Georgia baseball freshman couldn’t go back to sleep.
It didn’t seem to affect him. Childers struck out five and allowed one earned run in 3 1/3 innings to help lift the Bulldogs to a 6-1 victory over Santa Clara in the second game of a doubleheader at Foley Field on Saturday.
“I felt good, I felt confident and I was excited,” Childers said.
Justin Glover and Tucker Bradley succeeded Childers and combined to allow two hits and zero runs in 5 2/3 innings. The upperclassmen are two of the anchors in the Georgia bullpen, which has been able to keep the Bulldogs in games this year.
Childers didn’t have a problem handing the ball to Glover even though the coaching staff hoped he could go for four innings.
“[Glover] keeps hitters really unbalanced,” Childers said. “He pounds the strike zone. [He has] a really good slider and a sneaky fastball that gets in on you.”
Before Childers left the ballpark on Friday, pitching coach Sean Kenny told Childers he would get the start.
The decision to go with Childers, who entered the day with one appearance out of the bullpen, was one example of the coaching staff’s willingness to shake things up in a four-game weekend series.
Head coach Scott Stricklin altered the batting lineup from game one to game two and expects to have one or two pitchers who haven’t pitched yet to take the mound on Sunday.
But make no mistake about it — Stricklin expects Childers to be a consistent starter soon. Stricklin said Childers’ fastball was consistently hitting 92 to 95 miles per hour on Saturday.
“He’s going to be really, really good for us,” Stricklin said. “I’m very encouraged.”
Fellow freshmen Jonathan Cannon, Michael Polk and Garrett Brown will also receive starts next year alongside Childers, Stricklin said.
For now, they will learn from starters like Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox and contribute from the bullpen.
But Childers and the rest of the freshmen could also learn some things from the experienced pitchers in the bullpen. Glover, a senior, had his first solid outing of the year on Saturday against Santa Clara. He gave up two runs, only one of which was earned, in two innings against Richmond on Feb. 15. Last year, Glover had a team-high 25 relief appearances with a 2.79 ERA.
“From top to bottom, we’re a really confident group,” Glover said. “We go out there and compete. … These freshman arms are unreal. Me and Ryan [Webb] at the back end. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
