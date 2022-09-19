In Monday's media availability, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to reporters that senior defensive back William Poole will not be returning to the program for the remainder of the 2022 season due to personal reasons.
“He's dealing with a personal matter and he's going to focus on that and his health and well-being,” Smart said. “He will not be with us for the rest of the year, unfortunately.”
Further details regarding his absence were not discussed.
Poole did not travel with the team this past weekend to Columbia for Georgia’s SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks, where they won 48-7.
The last time the Atlanta, Georgia, native saw action wearing red and black was in Georgia’s season-opening win against Oregon, where he did not record any tackles.
Last season, Poole had a career-high five tackles in the SEC Championship game against Alabama. He also recorded four tackles and a career-best two pass breakups in the national championship game. He ended the 2021 season with 14 total tackles.