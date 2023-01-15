On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Georgia men’s basketball team traveled to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in Georgia’s fourth conference game of the season, winning 62-58. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 in SEC play.
The standout performances for Georgia came from both of its guards: Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts. Oquendo finished with a team-high 15 points and two rebounds, all coming in the second half. Roberts finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Georgia.
Ole Miss was able to jump out to a short lead at the start of the first half with its play in the paint, as it scored six of its first eight down low. Georgia tried to match that style of play by getting the ball into senior Braelen Bridges’ hands, who scored 17 points in his final regular season matchup against Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs adjusted to the Rebel’s attack in the paint, as defenders came off their man to help protect. This mid-game adjustment slowed down the Rebels from extending their lead any further, as the Bulldogs forced them to take tough shots from behind the arc.
The matchup between the Rebels and Bulldogs hit a bit of a stalemate through the first half. However, the Bulldogs continued their dominance from the line in their previous game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs to stay close. To which, guard Mardez McBride ended the drought with a deep three.
“You just feel a little bit more confident, collectively, when you're able to get to the line and convert at a high rate,” head coach Mike White said. “It gives guys added incentive in order to drive through contact to get to the glass to play through physicality.”
Ole Miss’ leading scorer, guard Matthew Murrell, had a quiet first half, scoring only five points. In the second half however, Murrell exploded alongside freshman Amaree Abram. Murrell finished with 13 points and Abram with a 12-point performance for Ole Miss.
The second half for the Bulldogs did not start off well, as Ole Miss jumped out to a six-point lead. That was until junior Kario Oquendo knocked down his first basket of the game from behind the arc. Two free throws from junior forward Matthew-Alexander [M.A.] Moncrieffe, cut the lead to one.
The Rebels held on to the one-point lead for most of the half. The Bulldog’s resilience gave them a one-point lead of their own after a trip to the line from Bridges, but their lead did not last long.
Oquendo was not done from behind the arc for the day. The Bulldogs regained an important lead as he hit another huge three for the Bulldogs with two minutes left in the game. When the pressure was the highest, he delivered another clutch three in the last minute.
“When we needed it most, he stepped up and hit some huge shots,” White said. “He was the biggest difference and did a pretty good job defensively as well.”
The Georgia Bulldogs are not done on the road as they travel to Lexington on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for their fifth conference game of the season.