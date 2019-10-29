Tyrique McGhee hasn’t started a game and only has two tackles this year.
But last season, the defensive back was one of the main factors behind Georgia’s 36-17 win over Florida. He intercepted Feleipe Franks — Florida’s quarterback at the time — and stripped the ball out of Franks hands at the goal line in the third quarter.
Georgia forced a total of three turnovers and didn’t give up any of its own against the Gators in 2018. It’s part of a larger trend. In three of the past four years, the winner of the Georgia-Florida game has also won the turnover battle.
For the second consecutive year, Georgia and Florida are both ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart said turnovers are even more important in games like this one.
“It's harder to overcome a minus-one or minus-two turnover margin if the games were evenly matched across the board,” Smart said.
But winning the turnover margin hasn’t always equated to success in close games in 2019. In the 18 matchups that included at least one SEC team and were decided by seven points or less, the team that won the turnover margin won seven games and lost six. Five of the 18 games had an even turnover margin.
On the other side, the only two undefeated teams in the SEC — Alabama and LSU — also have the best turnover margins. Florida is tied for third, while Georgia ranks eighth out of the 14 teams in the SEC.
While Jake Fromm threw three interceptions in Georgia’s loss to South Carolina, running back D’Andre Swift still has zero fumbles in his career.
“[Limiting turnovers] is a major key,” Swift said. “When you don’t turn the ball over, you have a good chance of winning.”
During the bye week, Swift and the rest of the offense worked with the defense on limiting turnovers.
“You have guys running around with two balls,” outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari said. “We try to rip it out. We try to poke it out.”
Georgia’s defense will try to repeat last year’s performance against Florida this year. McGhee might not be on pace to make a difference, but his teammate J.R. Reed has already proven he can make big plays in big games. In Georgia’s win over Notre Dame on Sept. 21, Reed had an interception in the fourth quarter to end the Irish’s drive.
This year’s Georgia-Florida game could very well come down to a similar situation.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Reed said. “It’s not just the savage pads. It’s [about] bringing the whole team together and everyone celebrating [forcing a turnover].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.