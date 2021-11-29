Coming into this matchup against Wofford, head coach Tom Crean knew the Terriers were a good team. He knew they were a team that moved the ball well and played team-first basketball.
“Coming into the game, the coaching staff emphasized how good of a team Wofford is,” forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “Obviously they are not in a major conference or anything but we knew that they were a good team...they showed it tonight, they did a good job of moving the ball, they were really unselfish.”
The scouting report the coaching staff at Georgia had for Wofford proved to be accurate as the Terriers constantly kept the ball moving. Wofford ended the game with 13 total assists and continually found the open man on the offensive side.
“They definitely play team basketball,” Jailyn Ingram said. “They continue to move the ball which is difficult to guard, we definitely had trouble with it. We try to do the same thing with other teams because no one wants to guard all that movement, it takes communication and energy on both ends.”
The team basketball Wofford plays is a big reason why no player entering the game against Georgia averaged more than 16 points per game.
The Terriers starting five are all within at least eight points per game of each other in terms of scoring average. The scoring is distributed relatively evenly throughout the whole team and assists per game are also evenly dispersed.
“When you are playing a team like that, your whole deal is not to help,” Crean said. “You’re not trying to be in an over-helping situation because they are a really good basketball team. When we pass the ball like that and we are moving the ball well, we do a good job.
The Terriers' efficient style of play resulted in Georgia’s third straight loss. However Abdur-Rahim pointed out the importance for the team to stay optimistic going forward.
“Just staying positive, it's a long season,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We have a couple losses early but just everyone staying positive and just knowing what we have to get better on is the thing that I think we should do going forward.”