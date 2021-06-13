Georgia track and field competed this weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The 4th ranked women’s team finished in third place, good for the sixth top five finish at nationals for the women since 2014. The men’s team finished eighth with 25 points. It is the fifth top 10 finish for the men since 2014.
Senior Marie-Therese Obst finished off her dominant season in the women’s Javelin throw with a national title in the event. She launched her fifth round throw 195 feet and 10 inches to win the event. Obst won first in the javelin seven of the eight times she competed in the event this season, the only exception being a second place finish at the NCAA East Prelims. This was the final meet of her collegiate career, and she’ll now turn her attention to attempting to qualify for Norway to compete at the Olympics.
Junior Karel Tilga took home a national title in the decathlon, scoring 8,261 points in the event to take first. The Estonian will now look to qualify for competition in the upcoming Olympics.
The men’s 4-x-100 relay broke their own school record once again, as the group of freshman Arian Smith, junior Elija Godwin, senior Delano Dunkley and sophomore Matthew Boling took second place in the event with a time of 38.54 seconds. The second place finish was the best by a Georgia group in the event since 1984, when the Bulldogs won the event.
Boling also won points for the men in two other events, taking sixth place in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter with times of 10.19 seconds and 20.48 seconds respectively. Boling is only the second Bulldog to earn three All-America certificates in the outdoor sprints, after Georgia great Mel Lattany did so in 1981.
Back on the women’s side of the proceedings, sophomore Jasmine Moore scored in two events. She took third place in the long jump on Thursday, and also won a silver medal in the triple jump on Saturday. Junior Titiana Marsh also scored in the triple jump by coming in seventh place.
Senior Kayla Smith finished fifth in the pole vault to score for the women on Thursday. Her clearance of 14 feet, 3 ¼ inches was her final as a Bulldog.
Sophomores Shelby Tyler and Anna Hall both won points for the women in the high jump. Tyler took fifth place with a personal best clearance of 6 ½ feet. Hall came in seventh, clearing 5 feet 11 ¼ inches.