Caterina Don, an incoming freshman on the Georgia women’s golf team, completed a busy summer with a third-place finish at the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship on Saturday, July 27, at Parkstone Golf Club in Poole, England.
Don, a native of Pinerolo, Italy, closed with a 2-under-par 70 and finished the 72-hole event at 6-under-par 282.
She played the front nine at 3-under-par after posting birdies at No. 3, No. 6 and No. 9. The lone blemish on her scorecard was a bogey at No. 10.
Don carded successive rounds of 70, 68, 74 and 70 and was a stroke off the pace of England’s Alice Hewson and Finland’s Krista Junkkari. Hewson claimed the title on the fifth hole of the playoff.
In addition to this week’s performance, Don won medalist honors in stroke play qualifying at the European Girls’ Team Championships and then led Italy to a third-place finish in match play. She also helped lead Europe to victory over Great Britain and Ireland in the Vagliano Trophy, finished as runner-up in the Italian Ladies’ Match Play Championship and placed fifth in the French U-21 Trophee Esmond Amateur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.