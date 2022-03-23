At the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta this past weekend, the University of Georgia women’s swimming and diving team competed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship.
The Georgia women finished 15th overall totaling 104.5 points, with 10 swimmers earning 29 All-American citations. Junior Zoie Hartman earned seven citations on her own.
Starting off strong on Wednesday, the 800 freestyle relay (sophomore Maxine Parker, freshman Duné Coetzee, senior Callie Dickinson, and Hartman) finished in fifth place and earned First Team All-America honors with a time of 6:56.58. The 200 medley relay team also earned All-America status with their time of 1:35.94.
Thursday marked the beginning of the individual events, beginning with the setting of personal bests for two seniors, Dakota Luther and Dickinson, in the 200 IM. Later in finals, freshman Abby McCulloh and Coetzee both earned Second Team All-America honors.
Hartman started her events strong with a fourth place finish and her first All-America citation of the night with a time of 1:53.15 in the 200 IM. She then joined Parker, freshman Eboni McCarty, and senior Gabi Fa’amausili in the 200 freestyle relay. The women finished 16th, posting a season-best time of 1:28.50
Luther highlighted Friday’s events by topping her prelim time of a 51.37 with a 51.01. This is both a personal best and the second-fastest time in program history. Coetzee earned another All-America honor with a time of 1:44.65 in the 200 freestyle.
Early in the day on Saturday, freshman Rachel Stege placed 35th in the 1,650 swimming a 16:23.89. She was followed by graduate Peyton Palsha whose final swim of a 16:28.77 earned her 40th. Dickinson placed 22nd in the 200 butterfly placing a 1:55.23.
The women closed out the meet strong in finals with podium finishes and continuing to collect All-America honors. McCulloh went to the podium with a fifth-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle, a personal best that is also the fourth-fastest in program history.
Hartman earned a Second Team All-America honor in the 200 breaststroke with the time of 2:08.55. Luther earned a First Team All-America honor for the third year in a row in the 20 butterfly with a time of 1:51.64. With that time, she reset her own school record in that event.
In the final event of the night, Hartman, Dickinson, Fa’amausili and Parker swam the 400 freestyle relay. Their performance earned Georgia their fifth All-American relay for the meet and 16th place overall. The women also swam a season-best time of 3:13.55.
The Georgia men’s team will be competing from March 23-March 26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.