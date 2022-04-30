The honors run deep for ITA-No. 13 Georgia women’s tennis as, across both All-SEC First and Second Teams, the Bulldogs led the conference with a combined five players earning conference recognition.
Junior Lea Ma and freshman Mell Reasco earned First-Team All-SEC nods, the conference announced Thursday, April 28. Reasco also grabbed a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team, alongside doubles partner freshman Dasha Vidmanova. Vidmanova and graduates Morgan Coppoc and Meg Kowalski were named to the All-SEC Second Team.
Georgia was one of five teams with two or more players named First-Team All-SEC, a roster of 16 of the conference’s top women’s tennis players for the year. Texas A&M and Auburn led the conference with three each on the first team. The Bulldogs were the only team with more than one player named to the All-SEC Freshman team and tied Vanderbilt for the most on the All-SEC Second Team, with three each.
No. 17 Reasco held team-best records in both singles and doubles play this season, with a 25-8 singles record and 21-11 doubles record. She had ten wins against ranked opponents this season, including six top-50 singles victories. Her tournament performances this season have earned her SEC All-Tournament Team nods and the fall’s ITA Southeast Regional title.
Ma, earning First-Team honors for the second time in her career, is ranked No. 28 nationally and had eight wins against ranked opponents this season, including against Ohio State’s No. 4 Irina Cantos Siemers and NC State’s No. 12 Jaeda Daniels. On the season, Ma is 16-8 overall and 10-4 facing other teams’ top players at No. 1 singles.
Graduates Coppoc and Kowalski each added another conference honor to their career recognitions, both having received First-Team All-SEC nods in 2020 and Second-Team honors in 2019. This was freshman Vidmanova’s first end-of-season conference honor, having enrolled in January and, since, logged a team-best 16-6 record in dual play, with eight ranked wins.
"We are very excited for our players and their accomplishments throughout the season, but I think if you asked anyone, our main focus right now is gearing up and getting ready for the NCAA Tournament,” head coach Jeff Wallace said in a statement released by Georgia athletics.
After reaching the SEC tournament finals on Sunday, April 24, but falling 4-0 to No. 6 Texas A&M, the Bulldogs await NCAA tournament bracket announcements, scheduled for Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m.