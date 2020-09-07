Georgia women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace released the team’s fall schedule last Thursday, which was restricted to three SEC-only tournaments according to COVID-19 protocols established by the conference on Aug. 27.
Last fall, Georgia competed in six tournaments as a team from Sept. 13-Nov. 10, including the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Fall Championships to end the semester.
The Bulldogs’ 2020 season will begin Oct. 9-11 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, followed one week later in Knoxville, Tennessee, over Oct. 16-18 and finish at home with a tournament in Athens from Oct. 23-25.
Every athlete from Georgia’s 2019-20 roster will return for 2020-21. Both Marta Gonzalez and Elena Christofi used the NCAA’s eligibility extension to spring sports athletes to spend a fifth year with the team. According to the ITA’s women’s Division I rankings, Gonzales and Christofi ended last season Nos. 84 and 122 respectively.
Joining the eight-woman group is Ziva Falkner, who currently ranks No. 42 in the International Tennis Federation’s world juniors ranking. The 18-year old from Slovenia appeared in the doubles final of the 2020 Australian Open Junior Championships, falling 6-1, 6-2 on Jan. 31.
Georgia’s second roster addition is freshman Ariana Arseneault. The Ontario, Canada, native most recently reached the quarterfinals of ITF's J1 tournament in Repentigny, Canada, last August. She beat Zhouxuan Bai, who peaked in the ITF junior rankings at No. 9, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
Prior to the COVID imposed lockdown this past spring, Georgia women's tennis was 8-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
