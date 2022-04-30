After defeating South Carolina and Tennessee in the opening rounds of the SEC tournament, third-seeded and then-No.14 Georgia women’s tennis fell to No. 6 Texas A&M 4-0 in a rematch of the 2021 tournament finals. The team’s finals run bumped the Bulldogs up to No. 13 in the national ITA rankings and sets the Bulldogs up for a push into the NCAA tournament, which will announce its bracket on May 2 and begin play May 6.
Here’s a breakdown of how the 2022 SEC tournament, hosted in Gainesville, Florida, from April 20-24, went down for the Bulldogs as they looked to defend their 2021 conference title:
Georgia rebounded from a pair of SEC losses with a pair of SEC wins: Georgia was ranked No. 10 headed into their final two matches of the regular season, set to play on the road against No. 45 Alabama, then No. 13 Auburn. The Bulldogs dropped both close matches 4-3 and saw their ranking fall to No. 14 headed into the SEC tournament. Prior to the Alabama road trip, the Bulldogs had been 10-1 in the SEC, including 6-0 on the road.
The Bulldogs were able to regain their rhythm and post a 4-2 win against No. 28 South Carolina in the quarterfinals and a 4-3 semifinal victory over No. 26 Tennessee. The top four teams, including third-seeded Georgia, received first-round byes.
Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs dropped the doubles point, with two sets going to the Gamecocks in tiebreak. Then, in singles play, Georgia secured wins from then-No. 24 freshman Mell Reasco, No. 120 graduate Meg Kowalski, graduate Morgan Coppoc and freshman Mia Nirundorn, who made her debut with the team in March. Reasco’s three-set comeback win over No. 5 Sarah Hamner added to the Bulldogs’ three straight-set wins over the Gamecocks.
“Meg [Kowalski] did a great job of tying the match up at one all, getting a quick point on the board,” said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace after the South Carolina match, according to Georgia athletics. “After Morgan [Coppoc] won the tiebreaker in her first set, I thought the momentum went our way from that point on.”
In the semifinals, Georgia again dropped the doubles point against the Volunteers, then earned singles wins from Reasco, No. 84 freshman Dasha Vidmanova, Kowalski and junior Ania Hertel. Kowalski’s quick first singles point was again able to tie the match for the Bulldogs at one point apiece, with a 6-0, 6-0 win in which she did not drop a point.
After Georgia and Tennessee split the next four matches 2-2, Vidmanova’s 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 60 Tenika McGiffin clinched the Bulldogs a trip to the SEC finals.
“Today [against Tennessee] was another epic battle that took us playing with big hearts to be able to get through and get it done,” Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said in a statement from Georgia athletics.
Aggies avenge 2021 title loss: In 2021, the No. 2 Bulldogs swept No. 17 Texas A&M to claim its eighth SEC title. The scorecard was reversed in 2022, with the Bulldogs ultimately falling 4-0 to No. 6 Texas A&M after forcing three singles matches to three sets. It was Texas A&M’s second sweep of the Bulldogs this season, after defeating Georgia in Athens on March 27.
The Aggies, who claimed their first SEC tournament championship in program history, now sit at 30-1, including a 13-0 SEC record.
“We wanted to leave it all out there this whole week and I think we did just that,” said Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein, according to Georgia athletics. “I think we showed a lot about who we are as a team and we’re excited to carry some momentum into the NCAA tournament.”
Bulldogs earned All-Tournament honors: Reasco and Hertel both went 2-0 in singles during the tournament and earned All-SEC Tournament team recognition.
Reasco, now No. 17 in the ITA national rankings, defeated South Carolina’s No. 5 Hamner and Tennessee’s No. 34 Rebeka Mertena to earn two more ranked wins at the top singles spot, totaling ten ranked singles wins on the season.
In addition to her tournament 2-0 singles record at the No. 5 spot, Hertel went 2-1 in doubles play with doubles partner graduate Morgan Coppoc.
What’s next: Now, the No. 13-ranked Bulldogs look towards the 64-team NCAA tournament. The tournament’s seeding and locations will be announced Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. The first and second rounds of the tournament will take place Friday to Sunday, May 6-8, at one of 16 regional locations dependent upon Georgia’s seeding.