No. 10 Georgia women’s tennis traveled up the road to Atlanta to face No. 28 Georgia Tech on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and swept the Yellow Jackets 4-0 in the break from conference play.
No. 40 freshman Dasha Vidmanova, No. 71 graduate Meg Kowalski, and No. 117 junior Ania Hertel won their singles matches, each in two sets. Hertel beat Georgia Tech’s Gia Cohen, 6-3, 6-1, then Vidmanova beat Ava Hrastar 7-5, 6-2. Kowalski clinched point four over Kate Sharabura, 6-4, 7-5.
Georgia won a tie-breaking third set to secure the doubles point against the Yellow Jackets. Ranked No. 47 in doubles pairs, freshman duo Vidmanova and Mell Reasco beat No. 21 Kylie Bilchev and Ava Hrastar to move to 7-2 in their last nine doubles matches, bouncing back from two doubles losses in a row.
No. 12 graduate Morgan Coppoc and junior Ania Hertel lost to No. 9 Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura, but one court three, freshman Guillermina Grant and Kowalski won four straight games to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the tie-breaking set 7-5 and secure the doubles point.
"Meg and Gigi were tough down the stretch in doubles with their back against the wall," said associate head coach Drake Bernstein, according to UGA Sports Communications. "The team took momentum from there and never looked back."
No. 27 junior Lea Ma, Coppoc, and Reasco did not finish their singles matches after the Bulldogs completed the sweep.
The win against Georgia Tech puts the Bulldogs at 10-3 overall. Georgia will look to improve their 6-1 SEC record as conference play picks back up with an April 1 matchup at Missouri, then an April 3 trip to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks.
"We have put extra emphasis on competing for each other and enjoying each others' company away from the courts as well,” Bernstein said. “That team chemistry is something that we feel like gives us an edge on match days and again, it was terrific to see it show today."