The Lady Bulldogs are slated for a new system heading into the 2022 season.
Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, former head coach at UCF and Lady Bulldog, hopes to lead Georgia to multiple NCAA tournaments and go far into the postseason.
While she was the coach for the Knights, they dominated the American Athletic Conference.
They played in the postseason for the last ten years in a row, set a school record for wins with 26 last season and received their first at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in the 2018-2019 season.
As for Georgia, making the NCAA tournament has recently been a struggle for the Bulldogs. They have made it to the tournament three times in the last seven years but have yet to make it past the second round. Their 2022 schedule does not look to make this any easier.
They will play Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina for their home games. As for their away games, they will play Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
What makes their schedule so challenging is their away games.
In the end-of-season Coaches Poll rankings for women’s basketball, three of the top 25 teams were in the SEC: South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee. The Lady Bulldogs have to play all those teams on the road. They also have to play South Carolina twice this year, and they finished with the best record in the nation at 35-2.
This could mean they finish the season with another year outside of the NCAA tournament, or Abrahamson-Henderson starts off hot by knocking off some of the best schools in the nation. Anything is possible, especially with a near brand new roster. Georgia only returned five players from last year's team and welcomed 10 newcomers. While they may sound like a bad thing, they are a very experienced team. 10 of the 15 are upperclassmen, five being fifth years.
The official dates, times and television designations of the games have not been announced, but it would not surprise me to see multiple of the Lady Bulldogs matchups be prime time games.