Former Georgia guard Diamond Battles has found a professional home. Three weeks after not being selected in the WNBA draft, Battles signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun.
Battles’ going undrafted came as somewhat of a surprise, as she was projected to be selected towards the tail end of the draft. In her lone season at Georgia, Battles put up averages of 14.7 points, over three rebounds, almost three assists and nearly two steals on her way to being named First Team All-Southeastern Conference and All-SEC Defensive team.
Battles spent four years under current Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson at UCF. In her final season with the team before transferring to Georgia, she was named both American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
“Obviously she’s very talented,” Abrahamson-Henderson said, “But it was her intangibles that drew me to her, and it was that ‘dawg’ in her. It was the toughness, the clapping, the aggressiveness, the killer instinct, and the ‘hate to lose characteristics’ of her. When somebody has that, you know that you can still develop them.”
A fierce competitor on both ends of the court, Battles was instrumental in the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament run and nearly willed them to victory against the eventual national championship runner-up Iowa in the second round. The 5-foot-8 guard has a knack for getting to the basket and is also a defensive pest.
Battles will have to fight hard to earn a roster spot in Connecticut. Last year, the Sun finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and advanced all the way to the WNBA Finals where they were defeated by the Las Vegas Aces in four games. The Sun’s roster features three 2022 All Stars in center Jonquel Jones and forwards Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones.
The Sun’s season will tip off on Friday, May 19th when the team takes on the Indiana Fever. Time will tell if Battles can earn a spot on the roster and carve out a role for a team that has some big expectations for its 2023 campaign.