Georgia women’s basketball garnered its first signee — joining incoming freshman and four-star Miyah Verse — and the first transfer of 2023, when it was announced Saturday, April 22 that guard Taniyah Thompson would be joining the team.
Thompson, a rising fifth-year senior, played the 2022-23 season at Penn State where she put up averages of nearly eight points and about two rebounds per game in 30 games. Her best outing of the year came on January 22nd against Wisconsin where she shot 10-for-13 from the field and 5-for-6 from three, posting 27 points.
Prior to her lone season at Penn State, Thompson spent three seasons playing at East Carolina. As a junior in 2021-22, she was named the American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player and landed on the All-AAC First Team. She finished second in the conference in scoring that season with 18.5 points per game. Thompson was also named AAC Player of the Week twice.
In her four years of college play, Thompson totaled 1,446 career points, 344 rebounds, 111 assists and 155 steals. She joins Georgia as one of the roster’s most experienced players. While she is coming off of a down year in terms of volume scoring, she posted career highs in field goal percentage at 43.5% and 3-point percentage at 34.4%. That kind of efficiency, combined with her scoring ability she showcased her junior year, could be dangerous with more opportunities to score in head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s offense.
A native of Hamden, Connecticut, Thompson was a two-time first-team all-state selection at Hamden High School and ended as the school’s all-time leading scorer. She was also nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game.
Thompson joins a Georgia squad that is in need of a few veterans at guard after the losses of Diamond Battles and Audrey Warren. Georgia’s NCAA Tournament run this past March was in large part due to the play of its fifth-year seniors, and the team will be looking for more of the same with Thompson now with the team.