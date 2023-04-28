Georgia women’s basketball secured another transfer, when it was announced Monday, April 24 that former Central Florida forward Destiny Thomas is set to join the team.
Thomas is coming off of a 2022-23 season where she led UCF in both scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 10.7 points and 11 rebounds along with nearly two blocks per game. She posted a double-double in 13 of her 28 games last season, and double-digit points in 15 contests. Thomas also set a UCF school record for rebounds in a game when she pulled down 24 against Seton Hall.
Hailing from Atlanta, Thomas was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution AAAAAA All-State team twice and averaged about seven points, nearly eight rebounds, two steals and almost two blocks as a senior at Forest Park High School.
Thomas notably played under Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson for three years at UCF, with the two now reunited in Athens. Last season, Georgia took on three veteran transfers from UCF in guards Diamond Battles and Alisha Lewis, as well as forward Brittney Smith. The three ex-Knights proved to be pivotal in Georgia’s NCAA tournament run, with Battles being an All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive team honoree, Smith finishing second in scoring and rebounding, and Lewis leading the SEC in assists.
With the losses of Battles and Smith, Georgia needs to restock its cupboard of veterans if it wants to get back into the tournament. Smith’s absence leaves a void in the paint, one that Thomas is a prime candidate to fill. She provides strong rebounding and shot-blocking on defense and is also more than capable of scoring around the rim on the other side of the floor. Georgia got a lot out of its fifth-years last year, and will look to Thomas to provide the same veteran presence in the paint as Smith did last season.
Thomas joins fellow fifth-year guard Taniyah Thompson and incoming freshman Miyah Verse in Georgia’s current recruiting class as the team continues to hit the trail in preparation for Abrahamson-Henderson’s second season.