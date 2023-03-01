On Feb. 28, Georgia fifth-year guard Diamond Battles was named to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Defensive team.
Battles, a graduate transfer from the University of Central Florida and native of Winter Haven, Florida, averaged a team-leading 14.4 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She also finished with the sixth most steals in the SEC with 52.
Battles is one of just three players in the SEC to rank among the top 14 players in points, steals and assists, joining LSU’s Alexis Morris and Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison. She is third in the conference in minutes played per game with 34.6.
A large part of Georgia’s strong finish to the regular season can be attributed to Battles, as the team won seven of its final nine games, with its only two blemishes being road losses at top-5 squads in LSU and South Carolina. Georgia won five straight SEC games in February, making it the team’s best conference win streak in six years.
During the final nine game stretch, Battles averaged 16 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2 steals per game. Renowned for her relentlessness on both ends of the court, Battles has been critical in establishing the identity of this year’s new-look Bulldogs team.
Battles is only the 12th player in program history to be named to the All-SEC Defensive Team, and became the 31st player to wind up on the All-SEC Second Team.
These accolades add to a decorated career for the two-way guard, who was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP during her time at UCF. She was also a unanimous selection for first-team All-AAC and a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention.
The Bulldogs will be looking for more of the same leadership from its newly minted All-SEC headliner once they begin SEC Tournament play against Auburn on Thursday, Mar. 2.