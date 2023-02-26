Georgia women’s basketball came back from a slow first half to overpower Auburn with a 70-59 win on senior night. The Bulldogs broke open the second half against the Tigers, courtesy of fifth-year duo Brittney Smith and Diamond Battles, to end the 2022-23 home slate with a win and continue their February success, adding yet another win to their streak of five.
Georgia tipped off for potentially the last time in Stegeman Coliseum this season, celebrating a large group of seniors postgame, including Battles, Smith, Audrey Warren, Chloe Chapman, Jordan Isaacs, Alisha Lewis and Malury Bates.
“I love Georgia so much,” said Smith. “I'm so sad that this is my last home game, but I'm so glad that the seniors played for each other and the underclassmen played for the seniors. We really just like playing together, and we push through. It was a really great way to finish my home season here.”
Similarly to the win streak, the result marks the fifth straight Georgia victory against Auburn in Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia now stands at 20-9 overall, 9-6 in conference play and with a finalized 13-3 regular season record at home.
Initially, Georgia was stifled by Auburn’s physicality. The Tigers’ attack was centered around junior guard Aicha Coulibaly who worked both around the perimeter and in the paint offensively for Auburn, finishing with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
“We knew they were going to be physical,” said head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. “We have our scout guys do it every single day, and they were complaining about them doing that in practice. I was like, ‘Well, they're doing it now and so we can handle it in the game.’ I thought we did a good job handling their physicality today though.”
After adjusting to Coulibaly’s play, the Bulldogs switched from a halfcourt 3-2 defense to their signature full court press.
“I mean number 5 (Coulibaly) for Auburn was killing us in the half court press,” said Abrahamson-Henderson. “We were trying to rattle them a little bit and get them to turn the ball over a little bit more and give them a different look pretty much.”
Despite going 1-11 from three-point line as a team, Georgia’s offense surged in the second half, relying on their paint game to fuel their momentum. The team finished with 36 points in the paint, led by Smith, who chipped in 19 points and six rebounds. Senior Javyn Nicholson relieved Smith off the bench, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds, marking her fourth double-double of the season.
“Individually, I am going to score however the defense allows me to score,” said Smith. “And that just happened to be the way Auburn was guarding. We were able to be really strong in the post. Me, Javyn, Malury, Jordan, were really able to dominate tonight in the post, and I'm just so proud of all of us. It was a really great night.”
In the backcourt, Georgia relied once more on Battles, who came alive in the second half, totaling 21 points, four assists and four rebounds.
After the game, Battles reflected on her time in the SEC in light of senior night.
“There's a lot of people saying that I couldn't play in the SEC,” said Battles. “I knew it was going to be a struggle regardless. Some of the best players in the SEC are best in the world, so I knew it was going to be a dog fight. Having teammates like the ones I have and having as much confidence in me as they do, I feel like I could do anything with them by me. My reality was just being me. I’ve been Diamond so far, and it’s gotten us where we are now.”
Georgia’s regular season will come to a conclusion and conference play will complete, Sunday, Feb. 26, against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina, tipping off at noon.