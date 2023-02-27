The Georgia women’s basketball team was defeated 73-63 in a hard-fought road matchup with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Bulldogs hung around with the nation’s top team, but were ultimately done in by foul trouble and defensive woes in the paint. They also handily lost the rebounding battle 47 to 25, with 18 of South Carolina’s boards coming on offense.
“I think everybody in the country struggles with boxing them out. They’re super big,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Our whole team was in foul trouble, so that doesn’t help with boxing out either. [Senior forward Brittney Smith] pretty much didn’t play the whole game.”
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston gave Georgia fits from the opening tip, scoring eight points in the first six minutes and hardly letting up from there. The senior ended her day with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Diamond Battles led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points, while Javyn Nicholson and Malury Bates put up 14 and 10 off the bench respectively. Offense was hard to come by for the Bulldogs, and they ended their day having shot just 37.9% from the field.
This game was, in large part, dictated by its officiating. There were 46 fouls called between both teams, resulting in 31 free throw attempts for South Carolina and 19 for Georgia.
Multiple Bulldogs were in foul trouble, with Bates fouling out and Brittney Smith playing just 15 minutes. At halftime, both Abrahamson-Henderson and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley could be seen talking to officials.
Georgia kept things interesting for most of the first half. After a Battles jumper, the game was tied at 25 with six minutes to go in the period. However, the team didn’t make a single field goal for the rest of the half. Two Audrey Warren free throws were all Georgia could muster, entering the locker room down 35-27.
After their flat finish to the first half, the Bulldogs struggled to keep the deficit under ten points in the second half. They never quite went away, but found themselves unable to truly threaten the Gamecocks after keeping it close early in the game.
Whatever offensive momentum Georgia built was almost immediately neutralized by South Carolina’s dominance in the paint. South Carolina’s 42 points in the paint, compared to Georgia’s 24 points in the paint, made it essentially impossible for Georgia to make a run in the second half.
The loss moved Georgia to 0-4 against ranked opponents on the year, and snapped a five-game winning streak. Georgia ended its regular season with a 20-10 record and a 9-7 conference record. Georgia, the seventh seed, will face 10th-seeded Auburn on Thursday, March 2. The SEC tournament itself officially tips off on March 1st.
“We’re a difficult matchup,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “[South Carolina’s] coaches just said, ‘I hope we don’t see you again.’ We play differently from the way [the rest of the SEC] plays, and we play super physical. We’re gonna take it one game at a time and I think we’re in really good shape. We’re gonna fight through.”