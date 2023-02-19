It wasn’t pretty, but the Georgia women’s basketball team outlasted Kentucky on the road on Thursday night, 50-40. Georgia now sits at 18-9 overall with a 7-6 record against the SEC.
The Bulldogs couldn’t get much going offensively in this game, shooting just 34.5% from the floor as a team. The team’s top two scoring options, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith, especially struggled, shooting a combined 7 of 28.
“Kentucky plays really hard and physical, and our post players really struggled today,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Thank goodness we had Audrey Warren back, she did a really good job for us and Alisha Lewis made some big free throws at the end. The score doesn’t really show how we played. It was very choppy.”
Georgia’s rough shooting day was outdone by Kentucky, who shot a measly 28% from the field and turned it over 22 times. Despite handily winning the rebounding battle 43 to 30, Kentucky was unable to generate anything on offense for most of this game. The team put up just five points in the second quarter and seven points in the third. Kentucky went the last five minutes of the first half without a field goal.
The Bulldogs led by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, its largest lead of the game. A late Wildcats run pulled them within four points with just over two minutes to play. The Bulldogs held off the rally, thanks in part to some huge free throws from senior Alisha Lewis that put the game out of reach.
“We gotta sustain those leads and keep those leads,” said Abrahamson-Henderson. “If I were Kentucky, I would press more. They were doing a really good job of that.”
Lewis led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points off the bench, and was the only Bulldog to crack double digits in the scoring tally. The return of Audrey Warren was a big boost for the team defensively, and kept the Bulldogs’ energy up on that end of the court, even as their offense began to really falter.
Georgia’s next game is at home versus Arkansas on Sunday, Feb. 19, in a pivotal game that has a lot of SEC tournament implications for the Bulldogs.
“They live and die by their three. Mike Neighbors is a great coach. Hopefully we can take care of that business,” Abrahamson-Henderson said of the Razorbacks.