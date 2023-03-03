The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Auburn 63-47 on Thursday, March 3 in the first round of the SEC tournament. The victory comes exactly one week after the team beat Auburn in its final home game of the regular season.
The Bulldogs turned in another spectacular defensive performance, holding the Tigers to just 31.5% shooting from the field. The Bulldogs themselves overcame a slow offensive start, in which they missed their first five shots and committed four turnovers on their first nine possessions. After this, the Bulldogs went 5 for 7 for the rest of the first quarter and never quite looked back from there.
Georgia was led by another strong showing from fifth-year guard Diamond Battles, who posted 18 points on 6 of 13 shooting, and made three of her five total shots from deep. Another catalyst for the offense was senior Alisha Lewis, who came off the bench and contributed eight points and a career high 12 assists, nine of which came in the first half. She was also incredibly active on defense, grabbing five steals.
Lewis’ facilitating proved to be the difference for Georgia on offense, as she assisted on 12 of the team’s 23 made field goals. Georgia also dominated the boards, 38 to 27, and had one of its most efficient games from three all year. Georgia made 55.6% of its looks from beyond the arc, in stark contrast to Auburn’s 21.7%.
Although the end of the first quarter was promising, the Bulldogs didn’t truly take over the game until the second quarter. They went on a 14-1 run in the period, which included back to back threes from Battles from the exact same spot on the court, putting them up by 14 points.
The highlight play of the quarter was an emphatic chase-down block by Zoesha Smith on Auburn guard Aicha Coulibaly. It was clear after this play that the momentum had shifted towards Georgia, and with Georgia it would remain.
Although the Bulldogs weren't scoring as rapidly in the second half as they had in the first, they were fortunate that the Tigers couldn’t get anything going either. The Tigers made it an eight point game towards the beginning of the fourth quarter, but this was the closest they would get. A 3-pointer from Battles capped off an 8-0 Bulldogs run in response that would essentially ice the game.
Georgia moves on to the SEC quarterfinals, where the team is set to take on No. 2 seed LSU. Georgia took LSU to overtime in Baton Rouge back in February, but was outlasted due to foul trouble and rebounding woes. The rematch will take place at 6 p.m. on March 3.