The Georgia women’s basketball team lost to LSU 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday, March 4. Georgia couldn’t keep up with LSU, whose offensive outburst propelled the team to its first SEC semifinal appearance since 2015.
Georgia’s stars struggled in this one, as Diamond Battles was held to 7 points on 2 of 12 from the field and missed all seven of her 3-point attempts. Brittney Smith was also held in check, scoring just 10 points, going 4 for 11 from the field. Her first basket didn’t come until the second half.
The team’s most effective spark on offense was senior Alisha Lewis, who continued her strong postseason with a 14 point, 11 assist effort off the bench. Friday marked Lewis’ second-straight game with at least 10 assists.
The game took a bizarre turn in the second quarter, when a rain delay stopped the game for 43 minutes. Bad weather in Greenville, South Carolina led to a leak from the ceiling that dripped onto the floor, bringing things to a halt.
“It’s shocking that it happened here, to be honest,” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “It shouldn’t happen at this level. That’s a tough draw for everybody, having to go sit in the locker room for 30 minutes and trying to come back out and play was really hard. No excuses, but that’s never happened in my career and I’ve been coaching for 25 years.”
Even before the delay made things more complicated for the Bulldogs, they were facing an uphill battle due to the Tigers’ lights-out shooting. The Tigers made their first four three-pointers of the game and scored 28 points in the first quarter, and never cooled off. They finished their day having shot 50% from both the field and, more impressively, from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs’ entire team total was nearly matched by three LSU players alone, as Alexis Morris, Flau’Jae Johnson, and Angel Reese combined for 64 points, led by Morris’ 28. The Tigers were scoring at will and never let the Bulldogs into the game.
Georgia will now have to wait until Sunday, March 12 to find out if they are selected to play in the NCAA Tournament. In the meantime, the team will need to get healthy and make sure they’re ready for the Big Dance.
“It’s such a long time off,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “We need to keep them focused and heal some people up. It’s really hard to keep them focused when everybody’s on spring break, so we’ll need to get creative as a staff."