March Madness is here, and 10th-seeded Georgia women’s basketball is set to do battle with 7th-seeded Florida State in the first round.
Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson is returning to her home state of Iowa for the game, something she and the team have been mindful of.
“My family is super excited. This is home for me where I grew up,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I love the Iowa fans. I love Iowa. [My family doesn’t] get to come to a lot of games, so being close to them is awesome.”
“Most of us know that this is like a homecoming,” fifth-year senior Diamond Battles said. ”We love playing for Abe and supporting her, just coming out and playing Georgia basketball for her. People are going to be screaming for her, so it's going to be a fun team atmosphere.”
For Battles herself, all eyes will be on the All-SEC guard as she tries to lead the Bulldogs to their third straight first round victory. Battles has been the lifeblood of the Bulldogs’ offense all year as well as an anchor of their perimeter defense.
“Our mindset has to be the same as it's been all year,” Battles said. “We can't change anything up. Just be Georgia Bulldogs, play defense and lock in on the game plan and what our coaches set for us to do.”
The Seminoles have been a fast-paced, explosive offense all season. They led the ACC in points during the regular season, headlined by the scoring of freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson. However, Latson, who was named the ACC Rookie of the Year, is missing this year’s tournament with an undisclosed injury. The Seminoles will only have eight players active in the game.
“How they push in transition, they like to get after it,” senior forward Javyn Nicholson said. “It’s kind of similar to the SEC teams we see in the conference. just playing that high, fast-paced type of game and having really dynamic guards that can get to the basket. It's something we've seen before so it's not completely unfamiliar.”
Despite most of its team being transfers who had never played together before the season, Georgia built a strong identity and solidified itself as one of the nation’s toughest teams.
“The leadership on our team was great this year and everybody bought into what Abe had to say and the captains that we chose,” Battles said. “I think that as the season went on, everybody had a light-bulb moment like, ‘okay, this is actually working’. I think by the end of February when we had our run, everybody was bought in and had the grit and passion that we've been working for all season.“
Georgia’s leadership during the regular season will become all the more valuable in postseason play as the team takes the national stage.
“I love the fact that Diamond played here last year in this gym. Audrey Warren, went to the Sweet 16 last year [at Texas], so she's got big time experience,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “The UCF [transfers] that have played for me all have played. That's maybe why we're here. That really helps”.
“When the lights come up, I believe that's when the best players come out,” Nicholson said. “That's when the stars come out, and I think we're going to be out.”