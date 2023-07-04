Georgia’s SEC home and away opponents are now solidified.
The Georgia women’s basketball team’s SEC opponents were announced on Wednesday, June 28. The dates and times currently remain unannounced.
The Bulldogs’ SEC slate is comprised of 16 games, with eight at home and eight on the road. At home, Georgia is set to host Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. On the road, Georgia will travel to Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Georgia, as per usual, is scheduled to play rival Florida twice this year — once home and once away. The team’s unique home-and-home opponents for the 2023-2024 season are Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The full schedule including dates, times and television designations will also be announced at a later date.
The Bulldogs went 10-8 in the SEC last year, which included a five game winning streak in February that was good enough for the program’s longest SEC winning streak in six years. The team made it to the second round of the SEC tournament, before losing to eventual national champion LSU. The Bulldogs were eventually defeated by national title runner-up Iowa in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Georgia is entering its second year under the leadership of head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. Notable achievements from her first year include the program’s most wins in five years with 22 and its first NCAA tournament win over a Power Five team in 10 seasons after Georgia defeated Florida State in the first round.
Georgia’s season opener has yet to be announced, but the team is scheduled to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship from November 20 to 22 alongside nine other teams.