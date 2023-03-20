The Georgia women’s basketball season ended in a hard-fought loss to Iowa on Sunday, March 19, 74-66. Georgia was neck-and-neck with Iowa for essentially the entire game, but three consecutive costly turnovers in the last two minutes sealed their fate.
“Those turnovers really killed us,” assistant coach Tahnee Balerio said. “We’ve just got to execute and stay focused, and I think we got a little unfocused on both ends of the floor. I was happy with the fight, and for the most part they followed the game plan. This is a tough environment to play in, and we just didn’t execute at the end.”
The Bulldogs had no answer for star Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who finished her day with 22 points and 12 assists. Despite a stretch in the first half where she went 13 minutes without scoring, Clark generated offense for Iowa at will in the second half, scoring or assisting on all but two of the team’s 33 points.
Iowa led by as much as 10 points in the first half, thanks to elite shooting, going 9 of 16 from behind the line. However, a 14-3 run from Georgia narrowed the deficit to one at the end of the half. Georgia fifth-year guard Diamond Battles had a huge first half with 16 points, but didn’t attempt a shot in the third quarter. She ended as Georgia’s leading scorer with 21 points.
In the second half, the focus shifted from Iowa’s blistering 3-point shooting to the inside dominance of fifth-year forward Monika Czinano. Czinano finished with 20 points,repeatedly hounding Georgia defenders down low. Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock chipped in 15 and 14 points for Iowa respectively.
The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter trailing by four. An Audrey Warren 3-pointer got the team within two points with two minutes left, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in a row on their next three possessions with multiple chances to tie. A jumper from Clark put the Hawkeyes up by four points with 42 seconds left, the dagger that ended the Bulldogs’ season.
The game’s ending was met with some controversy when a hard foul from Bulldog Jordan Isaacs struck Marshall in the mouth and caused her to bleed. The foul was the culmination of what had been a very physical game all day between the two teams.
As Iowa advances to the Sweet Sixteen, Georgia enters an offseason full of uncertainty. Team centerpieces Battles and fellow fifth-year Brittney Smith will be graduating. It remains to be seen if other veterans like Alisha Lewis, Isaacs or Javyn Nicholson will return.
“I’m hoping that we can learn from this for some of the younger [players],” Balerio said. “We’re definitely gonna miss those fifth year seniors that we had here. We’ve gotta hit the transfer portal a bit so we can get some transfers that can give us some experience and get us back to the NCAA tournament.”
The team appears headed for yet another roster makeover after the first year of Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s tenure. Georgia officially finishes her inaugural season with a 22-12 record.