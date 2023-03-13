The Georgia women’s basketball team is going dancing. On Sunday, March 12, Georgia was slotted as the No. 10 seed in the Seattle Region and is set to take on No. 7 seed Florida State at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
Georgia is heading to its 36th NCAA tournament in 41 years, tying Stanford for the second-most appearances among all Division I programs. The program has played the fifth-most NCAA tournament games with 92 and has the seventh-most wins with 58.
Head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will make her 12th NCAA tournament appearance in her 18 years as a head coach, and her tenth-consecutive invitation. The first round matchup will mark a homecoming for Abrahamson-Henderson, as she returns to her home state of Iowa.
The Bulldogs finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 20-10 record, and defeated Auburn in the first round of the SEC tournament before bowing out to LSU, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Known for their defense, the Bulldogs led the SEC in steals per game and finished second in steal to turnover ratio. The roster is headlined by All-SEC guard Diamond Battles.
Georgia leads Florida State 8-0 in the all-time series between both teams. Both teams last matched up in the second round of the 2011 NCAA tournament, where Georgia won 61-59 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. Georgia is now looking for its first Sweet Sixteen berth since 2013.
This year, the Seminoles went 23-8 in the regular season and lost to Wake Forest 65-54 in the second round of the ACC tournament. They are led by head coach Brooke Wyckoff and freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson, who averaged 21.3 points per game on the year.
Georgia is joined in the Seattle Region by No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana. The winner of both games will face each other the following Sunday, March 19.