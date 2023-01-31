Georgia women’s basketball dominated Mississippi State on both ends of the floor, securing a 62-34 victory on Jan. 29.
Offensive momentum continued to roll in Georgia’s favor this past weekend, as the team dominated Mississippi State Sunday afternoon in a 28-point victory. Georgia maintained a lead for the entirety of the game, and furthered the team’s recent trend of widespread offensive success by shooting 46% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.
The consecutive win brings the Bulldogs’ record to 15-8 overall, and leaves them eighth in SEC rankings, with a 4-5 conference record.
The Georgia defense attacked Mississippi State from tipoff to finish, stunning Mississippi State early. In just the first quarter, Georgia influenced nine Mississippi turnovers, earning 11 of its 24 points off of turnovers for the night. Fifth-year guard Diamond Battles jumped out as a standout early. On the top corner of Georgia’s 3-2 defense, Battles disrupted Mississippi State ball handlers with two steals in the first half and quickly pushed the ball in transition to set up the Georgia offense.
“We really did a great job of pressuring the ball, you know, making them do things that they weren't comfortable doing,” said Battles. “I think that we followed the game playing really well. We turn the ball over and we push the transition. We followed the game plan and did what we needed to do to get this win.”
Battles also led not only Georgia in scoring, but the game as a whole. She finished with 19 points, two rebounds and four steals.
Georgia quickly established a comfortable lead over Mississippi State and got an opportunity to work deep into the team’s bench rotation. The second unit found a formula that produced 27 of Georgia’s 62 points, featuring a threatening combination of post players that contributed 22 points in the paint.
“We’re one of the teams in the country that actually really use our post players,” said head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. “I’m just like equal opportunity for everyone. I’m kind of old school where you throw it in and you’re going to be more open on the outside.”
Senior forward Javyn Nicholson benefitted especially from Georgia’s post philosophy, finishing just shy of a double-double with 10 points and a team-high of eight rebounds.
“That is one of my biggest roles, on boards, I love to do it,” said Nicholson. “It’s something that I’m just gifted, God gives me that, I don’t know how I be getting them, but I get them. It just gets me going just to see the ball go on the rim.”
Similarly to Nicholson, senior guard Alisha Lewis reached a personal goal as well, tying her career high of eight assists in addition to her six points off the bench for Georgia.
Coming out of the half, Georgia broke the game open, scoring 21 points in the third quarter. Mississippi attempted to affect Georgia’s momentum with a full-court press, but Georgia adjusted and continued its attack.
Battles and Nicholson helped land the finishing blows on Mississippi in the second half, with Battles going three-for-four from the field and notching a three. Nicholson went two-for-three and remained as a pillar under the basket for Georgia.
Next up, the Bulldogs will hit the road and travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to continue conference play against the LSU Tigers on Thursday, February 2nd at 8 p.m.