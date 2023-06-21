The Georgia women’s baseball team has been selected to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on November 20 and 22 this season, it was announced Friday.
The Bulldogs join four other NCAA Tournament teams in East Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Southern California. Columbia, Penn State and Seton Hall will also participate in the event. There are still two more spots yet to be announced.
The tournament, set to take place at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, is one third of the Baha Mar Hoops event, which annually hosts over 20 college basketball teams for a three-tournament showcase every November. The resort is also home to a summer league that holds exhibition games for college basketball teams against international opponents.
Georgia is entering its second year under head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. In her first year, the Bulldogs finished with a 22-12 record and made it to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the second round to eventual national championship runner-up Iowa. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent to replace in 2023 after the loss of two team cornerstones in guard Diamond Battles and forward Brittney Smith.
The Baha Mar event is the largest regular season event in college basketball, and this year’s edition will feature 26 games in 10 days. The Pink Flamingo Championship is a non-bracketed tournament made up of 10 of the top women’s programs in the nation. Georgia lost to Seton Hall last season in the final game of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, but may get its chance at a rematch in the Pink Flamingo Championship.
The rest of Georgia’s schedule is yet to be announced. The main returns on this year’s roster include forward Javyn Nicholson, forward Zoesha Smith and guard Chloe Chapman.