Georgia women’s basketball will live to fight another day after defeating Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 66-54.
The Bulldogs were impenetrable on defense, forcing the Seminoles to shoot a mere 26.9% from the field and 27.6% from three. The Bulldogs’ started slow in this game, only making six of their first 21 field goal attempts. After that, the team shot 8 of 14 from the field in the second quarter and got the offense going, allowing them to take control.
“When our shots weren't falling we keyed on getting stops and doing the little things to get our offense going,” fifth-year senior guard Diamond Battles said. “Once we started getting stops and our energy got higher and the momentum started flowing. Then we started hitting our shots and the confidence just rose.”
Battles led the way on offense for the Bulldogs with a 21 point performance. Audrey Warren scored 11 points including three 3-pointers. Jordan Isaacs, who shot 28% from the line in the regular season, made all six of her free throws in Friday’s game.
“We give [Isaacs] confidence every day at practice,” assistant coach Tahnee Balerio said. “Abe wants her to shoot those free throws, shoot those shots, and do her thing. I think she saw a couple hustle plays and a couple of those free throws go in, and she played like the veteran leader and captain she is every day for us. I was really happy to see that from her.”
Florida State was severely understaffed in the game, with only eight players active and leading scorer Ta’Niya Latson out with an undisclosed injury. Further disaster struck when sophomore forward Makayla Timpson went down in the first quarter with an injury, and though she later returned, she was essentially a nonfactor in the contest.
After a quiet third quarter, where both teams only scored 10 points apiece, Georgia blew the doors open on the game in the 4th quarter, opening the period with a 12-0 run. The outburst put Georgia up by 15 points and essentially put the game to bed. While Florida State was dealing with injury after injury, Georgia’s bench depth allowed them to stay fresh and outlast its opponent down the stretch.
“Once we start playing defense and we start getting stops, that's how basically our offense starts going,” Battles said. “So we locked in and the people on the floor were telling everybody, ‘let's get transitions, let's push and let's play our basketball’ and that's how we went on the 12-0 run.”
The Bulldogs are set to take on second-seeded Iowa in the second round on Sunday. Iowa is led by junior phenom Caitlin Clark, who averaged 27 points per game in the regular season and is one of the most accurate outside shooters in the history of women’s college basketball. The matchup will be a de facto road game for the Bulldogs, as it will take place in the confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa’s home arena.
“It's the NCAA Tournament, and everybody was really nervous knocking down shots. I think our nerves will be gone [by Sunday],” head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Just continue to be us and play us and not get off track at all. So just defensively, just being smart how we play. I haven't watched either of the other teams yet, so I'm just going to kind of enjoy this one.”