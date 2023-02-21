The Georgia women’s basketball team used a dominant fourth quarter to defeat Arkansas 71-48 on Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (19-9, 8-6 SEC) were led by senior forward Javyn Nicholson’s 22 points, which tied her career high that she set back in her freshman season against Gardner-Webb.
“I’m really someone who takes their craft seriously,” Nicholson said. “I’ve spent a lot of hours in the gym just getting my shot right. Today I felt really good coming into it. I saw the first couple ones fall pretty easily, so I knew tonight was going to be a good night.”
The contest was a game of scoring runs back and forth. When Georgia made its runs, it was in large part due to being dominant on the glass. Nicholson connected on a third chance opportunity to cap a 7-0 run, which put Georgia up 13-6 in the first quarter.
The Razorbacks (19-10, 6-8 SEC) were led in scoring by senior guard Chrissy Carr’s 21 points. Their style of play is largely dependent on three point shooting, as they had made the second most of any team in the conference this season just behind Alabama, and have attempted the most by a solid margin. The Bulldogs held the Razorbacks to just 15.2% behind the arc, as they hit only 5 of 33 shots. Now, Arkansas ranks just above Georgia in 10th place.
“We kept some of their best guards out of the paint and that really eliminates the three,” Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “But they still got a bunch of threes, they just weren’t hitting them.”
The Bulldogs went into the locker room ahead 31-27 at halftime. Audrey Warren connected on consecutive mid range jumpers in the third quarter to give Georgia a 38-33 lead. Diamond Battles would later take it coast to coast off an inbound to stretch it to 46-38. Warren played all 40 minutes and finished the game with 14 points and five assists, while Battles added 13 points and six assists.
Arkansas kept the game within reach until the fourth quarter. Georgia held a 57-46 lead when Arkansas got two technical fouls from its bench and Battles stepped to the free throw line to make three of four. This was part of an emphatic 16-0 scoring run for Georgia, and Arkansas would not score again until Emrie Ellis connected on a pair of free throws with 26 seconds remaining in the contest.
Next, Georgia will honor its seniors in the home finale, as it takes on Auburn on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Stegeman Coliseum at 7 pm.